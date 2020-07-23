A special meeting of the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission brought the group into the new fiscal year with the approval of its fiscal 2021 budget.
Revenue for the commission is projected to be significantly smaller than it would be in a normal year due to deflated tourism numbers related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Originally our revenue was supposed to be around $1.1 million. We kind of looked at where we’re at based off of the average (during the past couple months) and came up with $750,000 for our revenue,” said Jim Dudley, the commission’s chairman. “Hopefully we’ll get more than that, but we kind of felt like we needed to drop that.”
All of the commission’s funding comes from transient room taxes levied on stays in local hotels, motels and Airbnbs. It splits this 10% tax with the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.
The group has allotted the following expenditures for the year:
• Contractual and capital improvements — $266,650.
• Maintenance of potential property acquisitions — $20,000.
• Insurance, supplies, memberships and equipment — $11,762.
• Travel — $5,000.
The bulk of this spending has to do with the commission’s two major projects: planning for the building of a county sports complex and purchasing additional equipment for portable sport courts for use in programming tournaments at the convention center. A contract with local firm Peck Flannery Gream Warren accounts for $182,000, while the purchase of additional equipment related to basketball and volleyball programming amounted to $52,650.
These planned expenditures will leave $446,588 in a contingency fund, or to be rolled over for reserves for the next fiscal year.
In other commission happenings:
• The group approved an amendment to the interlocal agreement among the commission, the Paducah CVB, the McCracken County Fiscal Court and the Paducah City Commission. This occurred because the City of Paducah is seeking to refinance bonds issued by the city to fund the construction of the Expo Center in 2010. This refinancing will allow the city to save around $25,000 in debt service payments, said Mark Rawlings, the director at the Paducah office of Baird — a financial management firm that advises the city.
• A trip is being planned to look at regional sports complexes as the commission’s planning process progresses. Dudley thinks the group is a meeting or two behind as far as getting to a site selection announcement for the complex. After the meeting, Dudley said that an August announcement felt “optimistic.”
• Aug. 25 was announced as the possible date of delivery for the portable sports courts purchased by the commission for use at the convention center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.