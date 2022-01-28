Sports tourism commission hosts planning sessions with management group

Planning for the outdoor sports complex project at the old Bluegrass Downs location and Stuart Nelson Park continued this week, as members of the Sports Tourism Commission met with the complex’s third-party management group to work out the nitty-gritty details of the project and determine where they want the project to go from here.
The Sports Tourism Commission met with representatives of Sports Facilities Management, the third-party management company contracted to manage operations at the Greenway Sports Complex, and representatives from local architecture firm Peck Flannery Gream Warren on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss some of the details of the upcoming project.
Commission Chairman Jim Dudley said everything from field designs to concession stands were discussed over the last two days, adding a lot of thought has gone into the early stages of planning to help mitigate future issues that could arise at the outdoor sports complex.
“We’re trying to make the experience of this complex as best as we can, and we’re not gonna leave a stone unturned figuring that out,” Dudley said.
The commission also brought up topics and concerns raised by the public at an open house event in November, such as creating more parking options to make the complex more accessible.
Greenway Sports Complex is projected to cost between $38 million and $42 million, according to previous reports from The Sun.
SFM representatives Lori McMahan Moore, who will serve as the account executive for the project, and Jake Whittaker, vice president of venue planning, also walked the group through their company’s operations and how they plan on working and communicating with the Sports Tourism Commission throughout the project.
Moore said one of the first priorities SFM will be working with the commission on is branding the complex project. She said coming up with a brand and an image to represent the Greenway Sports Complex is one of her favorite parts, as it ultimately is a way of showing off Paducah and McCracken County to tourists and interested sports tournament companies.
Moore said the goal is to make sure the outdoor sports complex project is as successful as possible.
“As badly as we want this park to succeed, nobody wants it as badly as you do,” Moore said.
Whittaker said SFM’s estimate for a groundbreaking of the Greenway Sports Complex would be sometime this fall. After that, Whittaker said the outdoor sports complex could open in either fall 2023 or spring 2024. This would depend on how much construction could take place between the possible fall 2022 groundbreaking and winter, and whether it would be economically feasible to open for some tournaments in fall 2023 or to wait until spring 2024.
Sports Tourism Commission Vice Chairman Chris Hill told the SFM representatives he was “extremely confident” in the commission’s decision to hire the company to run the facility.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
