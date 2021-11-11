Sports Tourism Commission hosts open house for complex

The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission discussed establishing the position of director of Greenway Sports, the umbrella organization that would oversee the sports at the Sports Tourism Commission venues, including the proposed sports complex, the Carroll Convention Center and the Schroeder Expo Center.
The discussion was held at the Sports Tourism Commission’s meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Carroll Convention Center.
Commission Chairman Jim Dudley said the idea came from when a contingency from the Sports Tourism Commission went to a conference hosted by the Sports Events and Tourism Association — or Sports ETA — on Oct. 25-26 in Birmingham.
“Our angle is going to be to have someone to oversee sales of the travel industry,” he said. “That’s going to look like helping Michelle (Campbell, Convention Center executive director) out here at the expo center, potentially fishing tournaments in the river, marathons, cycling events — it could even be to partner with SFM (Sports Facilities Management) out at the sports complex.
“We kind of came away from the Sports ETA conference realizing that we need an executive director that’s selling Paducah full-time.”
Dudley added that another reason this is coming up now instead of later is that sports organizations need someone to schedule events, and that is not Campbell or the prospective third-party management group for the sports complex, which SFM is likely to become.
He said there is no one person to go to for booking events.
Dudley said with Greenway Sports being the umbrella organization for the new sports venues in Paducah, it just made sense to hire a director.
“What we kind of see happening is — with Greenway Sports being the umbrella of sports in this area — that we start looking to hire a director that oversees Greenway Sports,” he said. “That person would sit on top of all the marketing and sales for sports.
“They would work with Michelle to bring basketball and volleyball here — potentially pickleball and anything else. They would work with (the Convention and Visitors Bureau) to get a crappie tournament here or something like that. They might work with soccer and put a small tournament out at the soccer complex.”
Dudley added that the potential Greenway Sports director would also oversee a third-party management company like SFM as well.
Dudley said he and the contingency made a number of connections at that Sports ETA conference.
“They actually set us up a meeting with Baseball USA,” he said. “He was very interested in our complex and wants to come down as we start construction and say any ideas he may have or tips for us.
“We also met with Crappie USA, and they want to come bring an event and do a catfish and a crappie tournament here next year.”
Dudley said the contingency also spoke with a basketball organization that does middle school state tournaments.
“We don’t have those around here,” he said. “Apparently, they’re in Lexington right now, but he wants to make them statewide. Part of that conversation was, early on, to have a regional one here — obviously, of course, (at the convention center court) — then, move to potentially having the state tournament here down the road.”
Dudley added that multiple courts would be needed, and they would look at using courts at Lone Oak or Reidland middle schools.
Dudley also announced the website for Greenway Sports — greenwaysports.com — is up and running.
The Sports Tourism Commission also hosted an open house at the convention center Wednesday evening to show the public the plans for sports venues. There were several poster boards set up with maps of the proposed sports complex at the former Bluegrass Downs site and Stuart Nelson Park.
There was also a video showing the proposed complex as it could be, giving open house guests a virtual look at the sports complex.
“I think it’s quite interesting,” said Rhonda Smith, who came to the open house. “I’m looking forward to seeing the end result and what they bring to Paducah.”
“I’m excited; I can’t wait,” said another open house guest, Betty Higdon. “They need to hurry before my last grandkid gets too big.”
“I think it’s great,” said guest Drew Walker. “It’ll be a shot in the arm for the community, for sure.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
