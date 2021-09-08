Sports tourism commission hears proposal for operations development of sports complex

The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission heard a presentation Tuesday by John Wack of Eastern Sports Management and Norm Gill of Pinnacle Indoor Sports.
The commission is seeking a firm to assist in operational development and other related work during the design and construction of a multi-sports complex in Paducah.
The site for the facility will be at the former Bluegrass Downs property, including part of Stuart Nelson Park, along Park Avenue.
The special meeting was held at the Carroll Convention Center. The commission will meet again Wednesday morning to hear similar presentations from Vieste and Sports Facility Management.
Wack is the president and founder of Eastern Sports Management, while Gill is a partner with Pinnacle Indoor Sports. The businesses are teaming with AllSports in its presentation and proposals.
Wack spoke to the commission about ESM’s experience in building sports facilities. He said each of its first three sports facilities was different in the financial backing and design.
“Project No. 4 was a public-private partnership,” he said. “The county of Stafford (Va.)…had the motivations that almost every municipality in the country has: local recreation asset that also draws sports tourists to the community.”
That project was a competitive swimming facility that also housed a fitness facility, basketball gym and childcare rooms.
“The municipality knew that they didn’t want to run it themselves because they weren’t very good at running things at a profit,” Wack said. “They were willing to take the upfront capital risk, but they were not willing to endure ongoing operating losses.
“They put out a (request for deviation), we completed it, we won that (bid). The terms of the agreement were: ‘You guys lease it from us for a dollar, you run it, you make all the decisions, you are responsible for long-term capital maintenance for all operating expenses, and if you make money, split it with us.’ So, that was the deal, and it worked out just marvelously in the sense that we run it in a fashion that makes all the local residents happy.”
Wack said that included bringing in sports tourists and running the balance between local use and sports tourism use at the facility.
“Where it worked out for the county was their debt service — the whole project probably cost them $14 million. We ended up giving them three streams of revenue,” he said. “Because we are private for-profit, we have to pay leasehold estate taxes on the complex.
“We lease it from them. They built the complex using cash and taxable bonds that allowed us to be in a lease. So, we pay taxes, we split the money with them and we generate economic activity in the county, which puts money in their coffers. Those three buckets of money together exceed the debt service that they have for that facility.”
Wack said its next public-private venture used tax-exempt bonds, disallowing ESM from being a tenant, but it became an at-risk manager. He added that ESM has gotten into three or four more public-private partnerships.
“What we have learned is that each project is its own multi-variable equation that you have to take into consideration the particulars of the market, of the situation, of the goals, of the stakeholders, of the financing sources and try to bring that all together so that everyone’s desires are met — everyone’s goals are met — with reference to all of the constraining factors,” he said.
“…We’ve read your master plan. We realize that there are a lot of different factors that are going into what will eventually (a) make it successful, but (b) make sure that everyone who is at the table on the commission and in the community’s goals are met for this facility.”
After the meeting, Commission Chairman Jim Dudley spoke about what he hopes the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission can achieve in the three presentations from Tuesday and Wednesday.
“I think we are still headed in the right direction,” he said. “We want to make sure we are making the best decisions. (Tuesday’s meeting) definitely brings up some conversation points that we’ll have down the road as far as what we want to do and what we need to do.
“That’s exactly why we did this process of putting the (request for qualifications) out there, to see what we don’t know and what we need to know and what other questions we need to be asking along the way.”
Dudley added that there is no timeline for action following the three presentations regarding operational development.
“The next process would be if we think we need to go that route,” he said. “We’d say, ‘Hey, Company A, we want to start negotiating with you. What’s that contract look like?’
“I thought it was very positive that (Wack and Gill) commended us on bringing in a company now, on the front end, because they’ve seen other facilities where something was built wrong and they’re trying to fix that down the road. So, any mistakes we can avoid, obviously, that’s a benefit for us. That’s the reason we wanted to have these conversations.”
Dudley said he was impressed by the conversation about keeping the facility “cashflow-positive.”
“You hear of a lot of complexes that don’t make money or they’re always losing money,” he said. “That’s never been our goal here. Our goal has always been to (have the facility) run itself, be cashflow-neutral at worst and cashflow-positive is a bonus.
“We don’t want this facility to be any kind of hamstring or affect the city and county budget in any way. I thought it was a very positive comment on (Wack and Gill’s) end.”
