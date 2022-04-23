The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission continued to plan for the upcoming outdoor sports complex at its meeting this week.
The sports tourism commission met Friday, in order to approve the 2023 budget, discuss charges that need to be paid and updates about the development and design that is to come in the next few years.
Steve Ervin, the community development project manager, said that the budget was looking good for the commission’s current and upcoming plans, with a little over $1.8 million in available funds.
The commission had two major deposits made since its last meeting, one totaling $106,000 and the other $96,000.
McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones and Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell had previously discussed the possibility of hosting a marathon with the commission.
“At our last meeting, they came to us (about doing a marathon),” said Jim Dudley, the commission chairman. “We didn’t have anything there at the time. Down the line, we want to do something like that and we will budget and make adjustments at that time.”
He continued to talk about how if they were to do that at some point, it would be beneficial to find someone to certify the marathon, in order to allow runners to potentially qualify for the Boston Marathon.
The commission also discussed what is remaining to be done before construction can begin. They are currently waiting on the county’s historic commission to approve the facilities range, Dudley said.
“We’re hoping that in the next 30 days, everything goes well, and that there’s no major changes,” he said. “After that, we’ll start working with Peck Flannery Gream Warren and Sports Facilities Company as far as the design and management group to start the final construction planning.”
Past that, Dudley is looking toward the future.
“If everything went great, we’d have it open in two years,” he said. “It more or less depends on how it all plays out. If it were up to me, I’d love to have it now, but I’ll try to be patient.”
As the possibility becomes more and more real in people’s minds, the commission has heard offers of potential events as well.
“We heard the last couple of months, people talk about a marathon, or fishing tournaments, or cycling or anything,” he said. “The sky’s the limit. Once it’s here, it’ll be there to help drive tourism here and help both bring people here and keep them comfortable.”
