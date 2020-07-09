The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission approved a contract with the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center on Wednesday, regulating relations between the two as the commission moves to acquire equipment for sports programming on the center’s premises.
Backdated to become effective April 1, the contract irons out the lease of four portable hardwood courts ordered by the commission so the center can host basketball and volleyball tournaments. The commission approved the contract unanimously contingent upon its signing by convention center officials, which they were told was forthcoming.
One of the major points the commission wanted to stress in the contract negotiation process was accountability for event programming at the center. This manifested in a portion of the contract stipulating quarterly reports from the center.
“The convention center is required to tell us on that quarterly basis what they have already engaged in terms of signed contracts over the next period and then they’re required to tell us what they’re working on in terms of potential tournaments,” said G. Kent Price, the commission’s attorney.
Price noted that these reports would be when the convention center would inform the commission of any issues surrounding the courts or programming. These updates will also include the estimated number of room nights produced from event participants staying in area hotels — the end aim of this project.
The commission, and its projects, are funded through transient room tax dollars collected from hotels within the county and city, taking a 10% cut of each room’s rental fee.
Commission vice chair Chris Hill told the group he was aware of “some handshake agreements” regarding a number of basketball and volleyball tourneys utilizing the center and this equipment in the fall.
He hopes that the center will be able to update the commission on progress sooner rather than later, with the first official update scheduled for October.
The courts are being leased to the center at the nominal fee of $1 per month. Maintenance, storage, installation and removal of the courts will be up to the convention center. The lease agreement will be annually renewed, with both parties having the ability to terminate it on six months’ notice.
These courts were ordered in late April from Connor Sports for a total of $561,807. Additional sports equipment — including basketball goals and volleyball systems — is expected to be purchased by the commission to augment the center’s programming capabilities in the coming weeks.
The courts and this equipment are being financed through a bond anticipation note via the county’s fiscal court, to be paid back using transient room tax funds.
A called meeting is expected to be held Monday to approve a winning bid for this equipment with the next regular meeting of the commission scheduled for July 22.
