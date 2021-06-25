Sports provide boost to convention center revenue

The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board did not have a quorum for its meeting on Wednesday, and while it was unable to take any actions because of that, it was able to discuss several issues.
Executive Director Michelle Campbell told board members much of the loss of revenue caused by a shortage of events because of COVID-19 was offset by the sports activities being hosted by the convention and expo center.
The convention and expo center have hosted basketball and volleyball tournaments since last September.
“More than 90% of our business in these last months have been generated through sports,” Campbell said. “We’ve had about 42,000 people come through the doors since September, and we’ve had 149 event days for sports.”
Campbell added that 48% of those sports events have been for volleyball, 49% have been basketball and the remainder has been for cheer, gymnastics and wrestling.
“The goal going forward for this next year is to really hit that volleyball market to get more of those events,” she said. “We’re able to accommodate twice as many volleyball participants and attendees as we can basketball, so there is a greater economic impact on the volleyball side.
“…Those sporting events — most of our revenue is generated through concessions. Usually, it’s building rent and concessions is where we get most of our revenue.”
Campbell previewed the calendar of events for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, July through September.
Among the upcoming events are:
• American Red Cross blood drive, July 6-8
• Global Basketball Academy tournament, July 17-18; Aug. 6-8; Sept. 25
• Reebok Basketball Tournament Series, July 31-Aug. 1
• Kentucky Kids Consignment Sale, Aug. 22-27
“It looks like, if we didn’t have the sports, we’d be in trouble,” said board member Bill Bartleman.
“Oh, absolutely,” Campbell replied. “The sports has been our saving grace, for sure.”
Campbell told the board repairing the convention center roof is one of the highest priority of its capital projects. She said she contacted Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle, who told her the item is on the county’s agenda.
Campbell said the cost to repair the roof would be $1 million and repairing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning would cost $600,000.
“I think there’s money in the capital fund to be able to bond that, to pay the bonds for it,” said Bartleman, who also serves on the McCracken Fiscal Court.
In previewing the 2021-22 $1.45 million budget, Campbell said she had not had a “typical year” over the last few years — greatly disrupted since March 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic — but believes things will all come together this year.
“This year, I’m excited about the ability to be able do the banquets, to do trade shows, to do sports and do kitchen and catering and concessions,” she said. “This will be the first year that we’ve been able to offer all these services at one time.”
“It is remarkable, isn’t it?” said Board Chairman Mark Whitlow.
The board will schedule a special meeting to approve the budget and take other actions.
