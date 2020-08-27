Several members of the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission scouted regional athletic complexes on a due diligence trip earlier in August, which they discussed during a meeting Wednesday.
These complexes — O’Fallon Family Sports Park in Illinois; Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex in Missouri; and Deaconess Sports Park in Evansville, Indiana — helped provide the commission with some successful working models, as well design and equipment ideas for their own project.
“We got a lot of good ideas,” commission chairman Jim Dudley said. “We definitely were able to put together a pretty good idea of what we think is going to make an excellent ballpark.”
This project — the site of which is expected to be announced in September, Dudley told the Sun — will eventually see the construction of a complex with multiple diamond (baseball and softball) and rectangle (soccer) athletic fields in addition to restrooms and concessions and maintenance facilities, among potential other additions.
All three complexes were managed in-house by either the responsible parks department or a tourism commission, the commission noted. Additionally, Dudley’s presentation went over several features from these complexes that could be applied to this future one:
• Design ideas like color-coding sections of the complex for easy navigation; creative and economical turfing ideas; a multi-story structure that could house restrooms, concessions and other amenities, like a press box or umpire lounge.
• Equipment that could be incorporated, including nets behind home plate; automated striping and mowing systems; electronic screens for brackets and standings; bleachers; cameras for live broadcasting and security; and remotely controlled lighting systems, among others.
• Management ideas, such as using data applications and a centralized kitchen for concessions and having a separate website from the county government.
Commission vice chair Chris Hill is adamant about making management, design and equipment decisions for the long run.
“Anything that we can do, we’re planning for what’s the best decision in 10 to 15 years, not just what makes the most sense for this quarter, this year or even the first two or three years,” he said. “(We’re taking a look at) truly any idea that we can implement that helps the long-term survivability and profitability of the complex.”
In other commission happenings, the portable sports courts purchased for programming use at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center have arrived and installation began Monday.
A news conference will be held in the coming weeks before the first event on the court on Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.