Nathan King wants to combine numbers and people. He's eyeing a sports administration major and finance minor in Louisville or St. Louis.
“I did most of the pathway for engineering and decided it wasn’t for me,” said the 17-year-old King. “Now, I’m taking an economics class more based on administration and finance. I like to deal with people, and I like sports. I’m a huge soccer fan. I also like watching soccer, baseball and football.”
He will have completed some nine college credits before graduating high school this spring. He then hopes to eventually intern with professional athletic teams.
His time in sports at McCracken County High School has played a part in this, where he’s the current varsity soccer captain. King said soccer has contributed to several fields in life, such as socializing.
“It’s a good feeling to be part of a team; it teaches you a lot,” he said. “You have to do your job so everyone else can do their job. If the work ethic is there — as long as you’re putting in effort, the ethic will help you get better.”
He also called leaving home, both nearby and abroad, “eye-opening.”
King has attended the five-week Governor’s Scholars Program at Centre College in Danville. He also visited London for a week with the Kentucky Olympic Development Program, a youth soccer association he's played with.
“You look at things with a different perspective than you did before,” he said. “I feel like people act pretty similar – it’s just a little different sometimes.”
King is an Eagle Scout, like his brothers Matthew and Joshua. Paducah has six Eagle Scouts, according to Chip Bradford, Four Rivers BSA Senior District Executive. His Eagle Scout project involved planting trees and laying mulch at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
“I used a relationship I had with the Knights of Columbus (where I volunteered) for the first one,” he said. “The Scouts helped me for the other two days. I had to coordinate all the people.”
King, the son of Lynn and Paul King of Paducah, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun covers an area high school senior with notable achievements. After the school year, one of 32 students will be named as Murray State University Teen of the Year and receive a $5,000 scholarship. A second student receives the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
