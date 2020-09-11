Bringing a number of local government and community organizations together to make a new downtown Paducah sports facility a reality was a real team effort, officials said Thursday at a dedication ceremony.
Representatives from the city, county, convention center, sports tourism and the convention and visitors bureau shared the podium in christening the new “sports courts” housed at the Bill & Meredith Schroeder Expo Center.
“This is a very exciting time for us, a very exciting time for the convention center and McCracken County,” said Jim Dudley, chairman of the newly-formed McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission.
The commission was created by an inter-local agreement between the city of Paducah, McCracken County Fiscal Court and the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau. Through a number of partnerships and cooperation among the various entities, sports tourism, in the form of basketball and volleyball tournaments, will take a giant step forward.
“We’re also very excited about what this means to McCracken County volleyball and basketball, which both have a long history in our community,” Dudley said.
The courts are being funded through proceeds from the hotel room tax. The estimated cost of the project is just under $700,000, according to the Sports Tourism Commission chair.
“Our main goal as a commission is what we call ‘heads and beds,’ ” Dudley said. “We want to bring in people from outside the area, get them here for a night or two, and really showcase Paducah.”
Michelle Campbell, Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center executive director, agreed.
“Our mission is to be the premier and elite location for high-quality volleyball and basketball tournaments. We want moms and dads from mid-America to pick our location for their family getaway sports vacation,” she said.
Mark Whitlow, convention center board chair, said the investment in the hardwood courts “will attract thousands of visitors to our center and our downtown. They will stay in hotels, dine in our restaurants and shop in our quality stores. Together, we have greatly improved the quality of life and economic development of the city and county.”
Tim Whitis and Burlin Brower, McCracken County High School volleyball and boys basketball coaches, respectively, noted the impact the expanded facilities will have on their programs.
The facility can be designed to accommodate 16 volleyball courts or four basketball courts. While the flooring can be removed, a cover has been purchased which will allow non-sporting events to be held without taking up the flooring.
Whitis said the new facility will be host to a 32-team tournament he holds which attracts players from five states. It also will allow him to expand club tournaments and youth volleyball in the community.
“That’s what it’s all about, trying to get kids involved so they can have a great experience.”
Brower said: “As a basketball coach and parent, I’ve had the opportunity to see a lot of facilities. We have one here in Paducah that rivals any place I’ve been. This will also allow some of our basketball players to compete at a high level without having to travel.”
Glen Denton, Paducah CVB chair, likened the collective effort of the entities involved in the project to the players on a basketball court.
“Sometimes only two players may touch the ball, but the others are just as happy. It’s a team game.”
Mayor Brandi Harless said the successful effort reminded her of something she heard from the mayor of New Orleans while attending a Delta Regional Authority conference. The mayor was asked how New Orleans was able to come back from Hurricane Katrina and the answer was, “Take what we already have (and) add to it. This is a perfect example of doing exactly that.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer called the dedication ceremony “a great day for the county and our entire west Kentucky region. This facility is just tremendous.”
He credited Eddie Jones, a fiscal court member, with finding a mechanism to help fund the facility without asking the taxpayers to foot the bill.
“Had he not discovered this ability, due to the county’s struggling financial condition, we would not have been able to do this,” Clymer said.
He also praised the public-private partnerships it took to make the sports courts possible, including Jackson Purchase Energy Corp., which donated sports equipment after purchasing the former Paducah Sportsplex for its new headquarters.
“We’re going to see the benefits of this for many years. It’s a real turning point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.