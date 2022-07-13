Paducah and McCracken County’s joint statement on an agreement to move forward with negotiations for separate interlocal agreements for the sports complex project and the 911 system upgrades is “good news for everyone,” on the Sports Tourism Commission, McCracken County Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin told commission members Wednesday.
Ervin said the city and county have continued meeting this week, and the county has a revised proposed interlocal agreement for the sports complex project to send to the city, for city representatives to review.
City Commissioner Sandra Wilson attended Wednesday’s meeting and told the Sports Tourism Commission she hopes an interlocal agreement can be finalized and signed by the city and county in the next four weeks. Attorney Kent Price, who has been assisting McCracken County in drafting an interlocal agreement, said the attorney general would need to sign off on any interlocal agreement before it can officially go into effect.
Once the interlocal agreement is signed, the sports tourism commission can sign contracts with local architecture firm PFGW and engineering firm Bacon Farmer Workman to begin the construction process for the outdoor Greenway Sports Complex. Dudley added those contracts are currently ready to sign, but the commission needs the interlocal agreement signed first in order to sign the other work contracts.
Dudley estimates the outdoor sports complex’s target opening date to be two years after an interlocal agreement is signed, which puts the projected opening date for the complex in August 2024.
While this opening date would mean the complex would not be open for much of the 2024 sports traveling season, Dudley said it may still be worth it to open for part of the summer and fall especially as sports like soccer, baseball and softball still host tournaments later into the calendar year.
“I guess you can look at it in two ways. You can say, ‘oh, well we missed some prime months,’ but you can also say, ‘well, this is an ideal time for us to go through kind of a soft opening and work some kinks out for a full go for 2025,’ ” Dudley said.
Once the complex is open, Dudley said the complex could bring in an average of $3 million per month in economic impact to the area from activities like families and teams booking hotel rooms, going out to eat and shopping in the area.
While the commission and Sports Facilities Management, the consulting firm the commission has hired to operate the sports complex, initially expected an interlocal agreement to be done by February, according to previous reports from The Sun, Dudley said commission members have still been meeting with Sports Facilities Management representatives to get what they can get done without an interlocal agreement in place.
Dudley praised Sports Facilities Management for its work so far and said the management group has been discussing many details about the sports complex with commission members, from the location of concession stands and restrooms to whether public batting cages would be a feasible option at the facility.
The Sports Tourism Commission’s current contract with Sports Facilities Management has the commission currently paying $53,000 per month to the management group for their services through June 2023 for services during the early construction and design process. The commission would then pay Sports Facilities Management $14,000 per month for eight years, Ervin added.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.