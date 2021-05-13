Plans for a sports complex at the former Bluegrass Downs site in Paducah remain in a holding pattern after Wednesday’s meeting of the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer spoke with the commission during the meeting, addressing the status of the fiscal court’s talks with the Paducah City Commission regarding the funding of the complex. The master plan for the project, which was unveiled in February, indicated it could cost as much as $42 million.
Clymer advised the commission to hold off on any potential new action that would incur costs because he’s “not confident that this project’s going forward” at this time.
“The county and the sports tourism commission want to have the city aboard on helping to design and get their input on building this (project) out … we need them at 50-50,” Clymer said. “We’re in the gate ready to go on this thing and we just really need to know where they are.”
McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission Chairman Jim Dudley is just taking things as they come.
“Obviously right now the city and the county and the sports commission are all trying to work towards an interlocal agreement and we’re just kind of taking it a day at a time,” he told The Sun. “The ball’s in the city’s court as far as moving forward with that.
“There’s a ton to get done and we’ve got all of our ducks in a row. We’ve just got to wait on that funding piece and we’re all three working together to figure out what that funding piece is. Our next steps are kind of on hold until we reach that agreement.”
Clymer found it “interesting” that there was no mention about the sports complex during the Paducah City Commission’s Tuesday budget workshop and that the commission canceled its regularly scheduled meeting due to having “no agenda items.”
Worth noting is that workshop was limited to discussion of the city’s general fund, which is not where any of the funding that could go toward the sports complex would originate. None of the potential uses of the approximately $19.7 million in bond money — stormwater, E911 systems or any of the others — that have been publicly discussed by the commission were talked about during that workshop.
Paducah and McCracken County leaders Tuesday night discussed a range of details for the prop…
At this point, there is no further joint meeting scheduled for the city and county to discuss the complex and its potential funding.
“I believe that the city was highly impressed with the project (after last Tuesday’s joint meeting on the subject),” Clymer added. “The thought was that the city now needs to time to chew on it and look it over.
“I understand they have other needs for the money — everybody does — but this is a transformational, income-generating, business-building machine that just needs to be supported, I think, by the city and the county. It’s a huge opportunity for this community.”
