McCracken County Commissioner Richard Abraham spoke Wednesday with Sports Tourism Commission members on naming the upcoming sports complex after Dr. Stuart Nelson.
The 105-acre project would reside at the former Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson Park, named in the 1940s after the local civil rights figure who, among several accomplishments, marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Gandhi in his lifetime.
“If you look at contributions Dr. Nelson made not only here in Paducah but his entire resume of things he overcame, this would be an opportunity to honor his legacy,” Abraham said.
“Given the times we live in, the situation that occurred way back in the day to set that property aside, why it was set aside and all the things we read about that some of us lived through … this would be an opportunity to set an example for our county and region.”
Steve Ervin, County Community Development Project Manager, said a working group’s recommendation would help decide the name. In April, the Paducah Historical Preservation Group (PHPG) met with project leaders to request the same, eventually choosing three ad hoc representatives to secure a voice at that table.
“Ultimately you’re right, it’s the Sports Tourism Commission making that decision,” Ervin told Abraham. “But it’ll be a recommendation from a working group (that), over the next months, will be discussing that.”
Abraham said he doubted such a namesake would curtail possible efforts to “offset the total price of the project.” During the April meeting, Abraham and others attended and discussed potential sponsorships for naming rights to back the $42-million project.
“(You could) go after whoever wants to write the check and say, ‘I want to be part of this.’ I don’t think it would be a deterrent for what you’re trying to do,” he said Wednesday.
“I was trying to brainstorm what would be the negative part of it, and I couldn’t come up with one. It’s your decision, but I think it would go a long way in recognizing the contributions Dr. Nelson made. If we go back and look at (his legacy), I think they’re all standards we strive to meet — no excuses, life is hard, you don’t complain, you do your job. That was the epitome of his life, what he went through and what he overcame.”
Abraham thanked the commission for “making a tremendous impact on our community to get this project going and bring a lot of moving pieces to this thing.”
Jeff Canter, with PFGW Architects, said recent talks with the PHPG had gone well: “There were concerns expressed about Stuart Nelson Park, access to the facilities in general, and several topics discussed. We, as a design team, took copious notes.”
“Abraham is right, there’s a lot of moving pieces to this, and we want to keep those pieces moving,” Canter said. In a meeting today with the county, working group and city of Paducah, “We’ll be talking through a lot of design elements and making decisions — the types of materials, right-sizing the fields … five feet here, 10 feet there.”
The commission approved a site demolition for better eyes on the project.
“We decided to do an early bid package for demolition to see the structure, get scans of the building and create a more accurate set of drawings we can work off for a better final project from the design process,” Canter said. “We’re close to getting that bid package.”
“It would save money down the road,” Ervin said.
Members approved a final plans ILA for the Stuart Nelson dog park’s relocation to Bob Noble Park, subject to further review before going to the city and county.
The commission passed its Fiscal Year 2024 Budget. Total revenue is $3.33 million from a $1.39-million, 12-month transient room tax average and $1.94-million prior year surplus.
Expenses total $1.80 million and include $828,796 in room tax bond payments and $741,446 for sports complex pre-operating expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.