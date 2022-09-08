The long-awaited interlocal agreement for the outdoor sports complex project between the city of Paducah and McCracken County was finally passed on Wednesday in a special-called joint meeting between the McCracken County Fiscal Court, Paducah City Commission and the joint city-county Sports Tourism Commission at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center.
Once the Kentucky attorney general’s office signs off on the interlocal agreement as required by statute, the agreement will go into effect.
Wednesday’s meeting attracted a larger than normal attendance for a local government meeting, with over 100 youth athletes, parents, coaches, government employees and other interested residents there to show support for the outdoor sports complex, as well as for community use of the new fields.
The agreement, which took months of back-and-forth negotiation between the city and county to complete, outlines a plan for the funding and operation of the outdoor sports complex, which will be built at the former Bluegrass Downs site, donated to McCracken County in 2019, and the city’s Stuart Nelson Park.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said the fiscal court set a goal in 2019 at the beginning of its term to start work on a sports complex the community would be proud of. Joining forces with the city of Paducah to make the sports complex dream a reality, Clymer said the project is an example of how local governments can have success through collaboration.
“It’s gonna bring thousands of tourists and millions of dollars supporting the complex yearly. It’s revitalizing our local shops and community through the complex. It will also, along with the convention center sports floors… establish McCracken County as a major travel ball destination for decades to come,” Clymer said.
Paducah Mayor George Bray concurred, adding the idea of an outdoor sports complex appealed to much of the community.
“We’re here today because we’ve come together as a community, and I think that the real way this community will begin to progress is if we go forward as a community. Not as a city, not as a county, but as a community,” Bray said.
The interlocal agreement calls for a 20-year lease of the Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson Park sites to the Sports Tourism Commission, with four optional five-year renewals included for a possible total lease length of 40 years.
This project carries an estimated price tag of $42 million.
The city and county will split the cost of the project and will each put $12.5 million toward the project within 10 days of the interlocal agreement’s effective date. McCracken County, county commissioner Eddie Jones said, will cover its share with funding the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Bray said the city would use bond funding from the former indoor wellness facility project for its portion.
The Sports Tourism Commission will pay 80% of transient room tax receipts it receives toward city and county debt.
The current plan is for the outdoor sports complex to include eight lighted baseball and softball diamonds and six soccer fields, all with synthetic turf surfaces.
Sports Tourism Commission Chairman Jim Dudley said the complex should be open and operating in about two years.
Chris Hill, Sports Tourism Commission vice chair, said local parents of athletes involved in travel sports were strong vocal supporters of this project. He added he knows of some new businesses starting in the area in anticipation of increased sports tourism traffic.
“Yes, we’re spending some money now to make the outdoor sports complex a reality, but the amount of spending coming into the area, it’s gonna outweigh it hand over fist,” Hill said.
Dudley, who has four children all involved in travel sports, said at least one of his children has a tournament just about every weekend. Teams and families are not only spending money money on hotels and tournament fees, but also at local restaurants, shops and businesses, Dudley added.
“Everywhere we go, teams and players and parents talk about wanting to come to Paducah. There’s roughly about five states within a five-hour radius. They’re gonna come here to play,” Dudley said.
Dudley added the turf fields will be a draw for tournament directors who want to avoid having games canceled due to rain and wet field conditions.
Members of the Sports Tourism Commission will soon start working with local firms on preliminary designs, which Dudley said could take about six to eight weeks to complete.
