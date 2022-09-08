The long-awaited interlocal agreement for the outdoor sports complex project between the city of Paducah and McCracken County was finally passed on Wednesday in a special-called joint meeting between the McCracken County Fiscal Court, Paducah City Commission and the joint city-county Sports Tourism Commission at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center.

Once the Kentucky attorney general’s office signs off on the interlocal agreement as required by statute, the agreement will go into effect.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

