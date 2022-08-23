If you build it, they will come. And, McCracken County and the city of Paducah say, bring their tourism dollars with them to what is being described as a “state-of-the-art” sports complex.

McCracken County Fiscal Court members unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance Monday evening adopting an interlocal agreement between McCracken County, Paducah and the joint city-county Sports Tourism Commission to build a $42 million outdoor sports complex.

