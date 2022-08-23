If you build it, they will come. And, McCracken County and the city of Paducah say, bring their tourism dollars with them to what is being described as a “state-of-the-art” sports complex.
McCracken County Fiscal Court members unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance Monday evening adopting an interlocal agreement between McCracken County, Paducah and the joint city-county Sports Tourism Commission to build a $42 million outdoor sports complex.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said lots of work has gone into the project over the last three years from city and county employees as well as volunteer members of the Sports Tourism Commission to put an outdoor sports complex together that will be a draw for tournaments and a space for locals to use recreationally.
“I’m so excited to see it finally come together,” Clymer said.
Both the county and city agree to put $12.5 million apiece toward the project within 10 days of the interlocal agreement’s effective date, according to a press release from the judge-executive’s office.
Additionally, the county and city agree to lease Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson Park, respectively, to the Sports Tourism Commission to use for the sports complex for 20 years, with four optional five-year renewal periods, totaling a possible 40-year lease. Both McCracken County and Paducah would share the costs in upgrades to Stuart Nelson Park Road.
Paducah and McCracken County will each have two representatives on a working group that will work with the Sports Tourism Commission to develop final plans and bid packages for county and city review.
McCracken County, in this interlocal agreement, agrees to be the paying agent and oversee all invoices, while Paducah will issue municipal bonds for equal city and county benefit and obligation.
The Sports Tourism Commission would pay 80% of its transient room tax receipts toward the city and county debt for the project, while the city and county would cover any shortfall and split any revenue in excess of debt. After 20 years, the Sports Tourism Commission would reimburse any shortfall that McCracken County and Paducah covered.
Sports Tourism Commission Chairman Jim Dudley previously told The Sun the commission is targeting to have the sports complex open and running two years after the interlocal agreement is signed and in effect, targeting an opening in late summer or fall 2024.
County commissioner Bill Bartleman said the project could be “transformational” for the city and county, adding that the sports complex and the tournaments it could attract could “put Paducah on the map” for more families.
County commissioner Jeff Parker added he is glad the interlocal agreement is done, and said the outdoor sports complex will be “a neat place for years to come.”
This interlocal agreement comes after months of back-and-forth between the city and county on what details need to be included in the sports complex interlocal agreement, and the city of Paducah briefly intertwining the negotiations of the sports complex interlocal agreement with negotiations for an interlocal agreement on the 911 telecommunications system, which the city and county have both agreed to contribute funds to improve the 911 system’s radio technology and bring it up to date.
Ultimately, Paducah and McCracken County agreed the sports complex and 911 radio improvement projects were moving on separate timelines and agreed to finalize an interlocal agreement outlining responsibilities for the 911 system at a later date.
Bartleman also highlighted commissioner Eddie Jones’ work at the beginning of his term for researching methods to fund the sports complex project for years to come. Jones’ research ultimately resulted in an expansion of the county’s transient room tax, a tax applied to hotel and motel room rentals, to help provide funding.
Jones also commended Clymer for his work that ultimately led to the donation of the Bluegrass Downs property to McCracken County, which the county has agreed to lease to the Sports Tourism Commission for use in the sports complex.
McCracken County would agree to cover half of the cost for the city to relocate Stuart Nelson Park’s dog park, Clymer added at Monday’s meeting.
Clymer also said the city and county agreed for the sports complex to include a tribute to Stuart Nelson, a civil rights leader who graduated from the former Lincoln High School in Paducah and served as the first African American president for multiple colleges in the nation.
Paducah’s City Commission meets today and will also have a first reading and vote for an ordinance to adopt the sports complex interlocal agreement. Clymer suggested the possibility of a special called joint meeting between the city commission, county fiscal court and Sports Tourism Commission to adopt the interlocal agreement at the same time and to celebrate the accomplishment.
Once the city, county and Sports Tourism Commission sign off on the agreement, the attorney general’s office must also approve the agreement before it takes effect.
