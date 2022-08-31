The McCracken County Fiscal Court, Paducah Board of Commissioners and McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission will hold a joint meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center to approve and sign the interlocal agreement for the planned outdoor sports complex.
The community is invited to attend the joint session and learn more about the project at GreenwaySports.com.
The outdoor sports complex, also known as Greenway Sports, will be located off Park Avenue at the former Bluegrass Downs horse track complex and Stuart Nelson Park. The project includes a revitalization of the former track grandstand, six full-size soccer fields, softball fields, six baseball diamonds and other amenities, including Stuart Nelson Park Road’s rehabilitation.
The project will also honor the legacy and achievements of Dr. William Stuart Nelson, an accomplished civil rights proponent who graduated from Lincoln High School in Paducah.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer called the joint meeting “a giant leap forward.”
“We started with a desire to move our children from soccer fields situated on a reclaimed landfill,” Clymer said. “We boldly dreamed, ‘What is the biggest and best success that we can achieve?’ And this is it — joining together to create a multi-sport complex not only for our residents’ use but also to bring tens of millions of tourism dollars into our region.”
Mayor George Bray expressed excitement at working with the other two parties to finalize an agreement.
“Since the signing of the memorandum of understanding approximately one year ago, we have been working toward this day,” Bray said. “The development of this outdoor sports complex will serve as a driver for sports tourism, economic development and community pride. We are all working together to ensure that it’s a resounding success for our residents and visitors.”
Sports Tourism Commission Chairman Jim Dudley said with the signing of the interlocal agreement the project will move into the next phase of schematic design.
“The Sports Tourism Commission is excited to reach the final step in this process with the completion of the ILA,” Dudley said. “The future is bright in McCracken County.”
