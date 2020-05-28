The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission continued working on its project to acquire and lease portable sports courts to the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center during its Wednesday meeting as they went through contract notes with the facility’s management company.
A $561,807 bid for four hardwood courts was accepted from Connor Sports in late April. The commission plans to lease these courts to the convention center for a nominal fee — as little as $1 annually — in the hopes of it hosting basketball and volleyball tournaments, among other events, to increase tourism.
“The idea was that we would pay for the courts and bear that expense and basically provide them gratis to the convention center because it helped us both achieve our purposes — it would help them bring in folks for tournaments and help us achieve overnight stays in hotels and motels,” said G. Kent Price, the commission’s attorney.
The commission submitted the contract to VenuWorks — the contracted management company for the convention center — and the center in March.
A revised contract given to the commission Wednesday was heavily marked up, revealing issues with sections related to accountability and the number of events held using the courts per year.
One section provided that the center would use its “best efforts” to host a certain number of tournaments per year, three in the first year of use and 12 in subsequent years. This was removed entirely.
“The expectation is that these tournaments would be … something that could be expected to bring in an appreciable number, not a definite number, of folks to stay in our local hotels and motels,” Price explained. “We also had in there that they would give preference to hosting tournaments like that when they’re scheduling their facility.”
Commission chair Jim Dudley noted that these changes stemmed from concerns surrounding the shaky nature of event planning in the time of COVID-19.
“Now that we’ve gone through this pandemic, that changes the way that we have to look at that because if a second wave hits they may be knocked out for two or three months and not be able to get to that (number of events),” Dudley said.
Of particular to concern to the commission was the removal of portions stipulating the submission of quarterly reports related to the court and its use and the keeping of “accurate books and records” pertaining to their efforts in scheduling events.
“We’d like to have some feedback so this commission can say we have this project that we can legitimately say brought in this number of folks to stay in local facilities for this many room nights over this period of time,” Price added.
Several members of the commission pushed for accountability safeguards within the contract, notably the reinstatement of the section regarding quarterly reports.
Price feels confident that most of the contested elements of the contract can be agreed upon and a resolution will be reached quickly.
Dudley was scheduled to give a presentation to the McCracken County Fiscal Court Wednesday evening, when the court was expected to hear and pass a bond anticipation note to finance the purchase of the courts. Due to technical difficulties interrupting the meeting, the bond ordinance will be read at the court’s next meeting on June 8.
