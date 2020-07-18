The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department is opening the splashpads at Robert Coleman Park and the Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park today.
Both splashpads are free to use and will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The city has posted maximum capacity limits for each splashpad as well as other state-issued guidelines. To improve social distancing measures and to help with traffic flow, the gates at each facility will be marked as enter or exit.
The benches and tables have been removed from each facility; therefore, attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and place the seats around the perimeter fencing and not in the water play areas.
Adult supervision is required for children under 8 years of age, and face masks are recommended for attendees older than 2 who are not playing in water.
For more information about the City of Paducah parks, visit www.paducahky.gov.
