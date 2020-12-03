Local bourbon drinkers have something to “cheers” about this week — the release of Silent Brigade Distillery’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey on Friday.
The downtown Paducah business announced the spirit’s release — the first premier of a new bourbon locally in more than 100 years — in late November and the owners could not be more excited.
“It’s been a long time coming and it took a lot of hard work to get to this point,” said Keith Bundy, the distillery’s president and co-owner. “We’re pretty pleased with the way it turned out. It is a really good true blue Kentucky bourbon ... something we can be proud to put our name on.”
Bundy’s co-owner, John Brown, describes their bourbon as having an oaky, nutty taste profile that includes notes of dark cherry, vanilla and butterscotch, among other flavors. Bundy called it, above all, “a smooth, great sipping bourbon whiskey.”
Producing bourbon has been on the duo’s to-do list “pretty much since day one,” Bundy said. Since opening their doors in 2016 with five flavors of moonshine, the pair have been working to perfect the mash build and craft their signature Kentucky bourbon. To do this, Bundy and Brown sampled hundreds of mash builds aged in different kinds of barrels to create their own custom blend of bourbon. Their years of work have finally paid off.
“We’ve gone back and forth many times to taste these barrels as they were aging … to get to try it and see how it’s matured along the way and just kind of keeping an eye on it has been a special journey for us, for sure. A lot of time and energy was spent in finding the product that we wanted to call our own,” Bundy told the Sun. “We’ve probably tried a thousand different samples of products from different bourbon producers to find what we like.”
More than sweat equity went into creating this bourbon though. This next evolution for Silent Brigade was a sizable investment on the business’s part. Brown estimates that the upfront investment to “get the first bottle put on the bar” was over $150,000. All in all, the pair will make over 15,000 bottles of bourbon in this batch.
“This is a very small scale. What we’re starting out at is about as small as you can probably get for a small craft distillery. It’s just what we can afford.”
The spirit was crafted at Owensboro Distilling Company’s DSP-KY-10 — the historic Green River Distilling Company in Owensboro — where it was also aged for nearly three years before being blended and bottled locally. Silent Brigade is currently putting the equipment and supplies together that it needs to distill its own bourbon in-house and age it locally. The first local bourbon production is expected to begin later this winter.
“Owensboro Distilling Company has been a great partner for us on these bourbons,” Bundy added. “This historic distillery has made some of the finest bourbon since it opened in 1885, and we are proud to share in that legacy.”
Bourbon drinkers will be able to buy bottles locally starting Friday at Silent Brigade’s downtown location in addition to Roof Brothers and Global Wine & Spirits. The bar, located at 426 Broadway St., is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday. Bottles will retail for $49, plus tax. More information is available via www.silentbrigadedistillery.com.
Other products from Silent Brigade this winter include a small batch of four-year aged brandy called Silenceaux, currently available over the counter at the bar, and a four-year bourbon called Whatever slated for release later this month. This second bourbon was bottled in bond for Jason Hallock of Whatever Vineyards in Malibu, California, and aged at the same Owensboro facility as the Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey since 2016. Each of these other products will retail for $69, plus tax.
