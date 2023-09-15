WASHINGTON, D.C. — “It’s all about the future,” McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones said Thursday in Washington, D.C., about one of west Kentucky’s largest employers — the Department of Energy Paducah site.
Jones is one of dozens of local leaders and community stakeholders in D.C. this week for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual fly-in.
The group met with DOE representatives on Thursday, focusing on cleanup at the property and the future reuse of the site.
The annual D.C. Fly-In allows locally elected leaders, business owners and others to travel to our nation’s capital to advocate for federal support and money for local projects.
The fly-in delegation talked with the DOE about the need for federal money to continue progress at the former gaseous diffusion site.
“Not only are they doing cleanup, they’re starting to envision a process in which re-industrialization and cleanup can occur at the same time,” Jones said.
“Their willingness to consider that is significant,” he said. “Five years ago we weren’t there. Now we’re there. It’s not going to happen six months from now, but we’ll begin that process.”
Funding for cleanup now includes $2 million for an analysis of the future of the DOE site. That money may not have come if not for years of building relationships with key players in Washington.
“We should be happy. This is a happy step forward in that direction, that we’re going to consider this,” Jones said. “We’ve been given ‘Here’s a path you should follow.’ It’ll be more work, but we’ll start down that path.”
The chamber also thanked the DOE for continued money for site cleanup, which along with yearly plus-ups, brings site-wide funding to roughly $320 million.
Congressman James Comer of Kentucky’s 1st District also visited with the group.
“First, let me thank you for, first of all, all you do for west Kentucky. I brag about the Paducah Chamber of Commerce all the time,” Comer said Thursday, addressing the group of local leaders in Washington for the chamber’s annual D.C. Fly-In.
“It is the best chamber of commerce in America, and you are an effective chamber of commerce.”
Comer told the group he understands and supports ongoing efforts to obtain federal money for projects at the Department of Energy Paducah site, Barkley Regional Airport and Paducah’s B.U.I.L.D. grant for riverfront development.
The Republican congressman had about half an hour with the group. He told the crowd that he supports House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. He also discussed a possible government shutdown if Congress can’t pass a spending bill.
“Now you’ve got an effort to try cut spending a little bit. Just to try to get closer to balanced budget. We’re not even talking about balancing the budget. That’s not even what the fight’s over. We’re nowhere near balancing the budget. We’re just talking about having, instead of a $2 trillion deficit, maybe have a $1.4 trillion deficit.”
The group also heard from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. Be sure to pick up The Weekend Edition to read what they said to the group.
