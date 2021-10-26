Drivers on Clarks River Road in Paducah’s Southside will have to adhere to a new, lower speed limit on a 1-mile portion of the road.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Monday reduced the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph on a portion of U.S. 60/Clarks River Road between the Paducah Floodwall and the Clarks River Bridge. The new speed limit will be in effect both eastbound and westbound between mile marker 17.8 at the Paducah Floodwall and mile marker 18.6 at Clarks River Bridge.
About 18,500 vehicles travel this part of U.S. 60/Clarks River Road each day, according to KYTC.
The reduced speed limit comes after McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman requested a speed study on the area following a collision in August near Ledbetter Bridge that resulted in five deaths.
According to KYTC District 1’s study, most cars were driving at or below the previous 55 mph speed limit. In addition, the study identified 82 entrances or crossovers between the Paducah Floodwall and Pugh Road. Several entrances to the road were from business parking lots that funnel directly onto the driving lane.
“We found that the number of entrances would create a high number of slow-moving vehicles entering and exiting the roadway. That alone indicated a 45 mph speed limit would be beneficial to allow drivers to more easily react to vehicles pulling into and out of mainline traffic flow,” KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said in a news release.
Currently, the 55 mph speed limit on U.S. 60 will still be in effect east of the Clarks River Bridge. However, KYTC officials said a project to be bid on in November would replace the median and create a center turn lane from the bridge and continue up near Pugh Road. Poat estimates this project to start on spring of 2022. He added KYTC’s traffic group would monitor speeds after the project is complete to see if reduced speeds in this section of U.S. 60 are warranted.
