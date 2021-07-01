When words starts to spread of who will be partaking in the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic political speaking, one can almost smell the wood fire and meat on the barbecue pits.
Four speakers have already confirmed their participation in the 141st annual picnic in the Graves County community, which is set for Aug. 7. Political speaking committee Chairman Steven Elder said they include 1st District Congressman James Comer, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, and State Auditor Mike Harmon.
Others who have been invited include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and State Treasurer Allison Ball.
Local State Rep. Richard Heath and State Sen. Jason Howell also have been invited to speak and welcome the crowd to the political speaking event.
This year’s emcee is Bob Babbage, who served as Kentucky’s secretary of state and state auditor. He is now a leading lobbyist in Frankfort and Washington, D.C., with Babbage Cofounder.
Elder noted that the roster is subject to change and possible additions can occur.
The St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic is a community gathering among Fancy Farm families that has a state and nationally-known reputation for its stump-style and spirited political event and unique barbecue pork and mutton.
The annual event is a fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church. The picnic opens at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 with the political speaking beginning at 2 p.m.
