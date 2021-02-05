The featured speaker at Thursday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce February Power in Partnership virtual breakfast blended his passion for cultural preservation and knowledge of Paducah’s history in celebrating Black History Month.
Brent Leggs, a Paducah native and Tilghman graduate, currently serves as executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, with the National Trust for Historical Preservation based in Washington, D.C.
In his current position, Leggs works to promote the role of cultural preservation and empowers activists, entrepreneurs and civic leaders to advocate on behalf of African American historic places.
The Heritage Fund was created in the aftermath of a Charlottesville, Virginia, conflict in 2017.
“We all remember where white nationalists wearing khaki pants and polo shirts holding tiki torches rallied around a Thomas Jefferson sculpture on the campus of the University of Virginia advocating for a modern form of Jim Crow,” he said.
“We knew that this could not reflect our national values, and we wanted to demonstrate the power of preservation to support social innovation and respond to a culture crisis ... thus the Action Fund was born.”
Leggs talked about the fund’s efforts to make equitable investment in the Black community to help preserve Black cultural assets.
He offered some examples close to his hometown.
“Paducah’s own Hotel Metropolitan is such an overlooked yet remarkable story,” he said, recounting how in 1908 two Black women, Maggie Steed and Mamie Burbridge Guise, owned and operated the establishment.
“Some of the notable legends and artists and athletes that stayed there included Thurgood Marshall, Billie Holliday, Ella Fitzgerald, Satchel Paige and Tina Turner. Hotel Metropolitan has a story to tell about the power of Black female entrepreneurs, a story about the arts and renaissance story of Paducah.
“It is important to rally around this site and ensure its long-term stewardship and sustainability. Thank you Betty Dobson (current director) and others for protecting the irreplaceable history,” he said.
He also spoke of the contributions of others in Paducah’s history, including Oscar Cross and the importance of the Boys and Girls Club that bears his name, and Dr. William Stuart Nelson.
“What I think is remarkable about Stuart Nelson Park, is on Aug. 8, 1936, in celebration of emancipation, 10,000 Black residents would come together inside this park and celebrate the opening of a social and recreational space for our community.
“We honor the memory of Dr. William Stuart Nelson, and we look forward to seeing the ways that this community will bring life to commemorating and interpreting the many layers of history that sit in Stuart Nelson Park,” Leggs said.
“Black history is complex and beautiful. We have so much to celebrate, and we know that Black history is American history and that this month and all year that we use the power of this history to remind our community of its potential,” he said.
“We uplift our struggle and all that we have overcome, but we also use this history to educate all Americans about our full contribution to society.”
As he closed his presentation, Leggs issued a challenge to Paducahans:
“In honor of Black History Month and Paducah’s irreplaceable American history, I want to make a personal $500 donation to the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club and historic Hotel Metropolitan in the memory of Mr. Oscar Cross and Ms. Maggie Steed and Ms. Mamie Guise, and I encourage you to do the same thing at a level that’s comfortable for you.
“And the reason I challenge this today, it is this community’s social responsibility to preserve our shared history and collective memory. We must protect, care for, interpret, steward and tell our story,” he said.
“Not just for the short term but to ensure our immortality and permanence.”
