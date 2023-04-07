When Jaime Romero first heard of Paducah, with its population of 26,000 and proximity to nature, he thought it sounded like “heaven.”
Romero, from Manises, in the Valencia region of Spain, is visiting Paducah as part of an artist exchange between the two cities, each designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts & Folk Art.
A ceramics creator and instructor by trade — his Paducah visit was precipitated by a Paducah artist’s visit to the Ceramics Festival in Manises — Romero is also passionate about food.
On Thursday morning, he prepared a seafood paella dish classically made in his home region, for culinary students and guests at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
For more than an hour, Romero held court in the kitchen adjacent to the college’s bistro, instructing everyone present in the finer points of Spanish cuisine.
Speaking through an interpreter, Romero discussed the necessity of even heating and a shallow dish, the delicate balance of flavors that required keeping even celery on the light side, when to add paprika so it wouldn’t burn and become bitter, and the very strict ideas of what makes a classic paella (Romero’s wasn’t such a dish, involving lots of seafood rather than the classic rabbit and chicken).
To complement the main course, students produced sides including gazpacho, fritters, shrimp, potato and egg dishes, and rice pudding.
Chef Erik Engelland, who teaches culinary arts at the college, said he was impressed with Romero’s cooking.
“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.
“I think it’s this really great opportunity to work with chefs from around the globe.”
Engelland said he hoped by having Romero cook for them, the students would gain better than a curriculum knowledge of Spanish cuisine.
“When you can see things from a different perspective, it allows you to adjust your own perspective so it’s more global,” he said.
Romero also plans to cook for students at McCracken County High School, and will prepare paella at a tapas meal with Chef Sara Bradley at The Freight House on Wednesday evening.
Paducah Arts Alliance member Rosemarie Steele called the experience “magical,” and said such connections are a significant part of cultural exchanges.
“We end up bringing people here who fall in love with Paducah, and we make friends forever,” Steele said.
