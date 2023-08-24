VERSAILLES — The upcoming 2023 Fall Kentucky Beginning Grazing School, hosted by the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, promises an immersive learning experience for livestock producers. This year’s program has undergone significant updates to intensify its focus on the crucial role of soils in successful grazing management.
The Sept. 27-28 event occurs at the Woodford County Extension office and the UK C. Oran Little Research Farm in Versailles.
This year, the program aims to enhance profitability through a blend of hands-on activities and classroom instruction.
“While this school is geared toward those just starting out, the topics covered and discussions held will benefit producers at all stages,” said Chris Teutsch, forage specialist.
The workshops kick off at 7:30 a.m. EDT with refreshments and concludes at 5 p.m.
The curriculum for Sept. 27 features subjects such as soil fundamentals, rotational grazing techniques, optimizing nutritional balance on pasturelands, grazing arithmetic principles and a visit to a local grazing operation. Attendees will learn about portable and seasonal water systems, strategies for assessing pasture productivity, determining optimal stocking rates and practical demonstrations for setting up small paddocks.
Post-lunch sessions at the farm explore electric fencing for grazing control, offset strategies, soil and hay sampling, effective forage plant cultivation and grazing management strategies. The day culminates in discussions surrounding appropriate forage species selections to create a holistic grazing system.
The second day features discussions on various fence types and associated costs, instructions designing grazing systems, dispelling common grazing myths impacting profitability and revitalizing rundown farms. Activities conclude with a return to the research farm, allowing participants to observe and dissect the previous day’s hands-on grazing exercise. Attendees can calibrate a grain drill and experiment with a user-friendly GPS unit designed to enhance frost seeding precision.
Registration costs $60 per participant and ends Sept. 22. To register and purchase online, visit the UK Forage Website and navigate to the events section, or visit https://bit.ly/3qDPmFB.
To register by mail, send a $60 payable to KFGC at the following address: UK Research and Education Center, 348 University Drive, Princeton, KY 42445. Please specify “2023 Fall Grazing School” in the check memo line.
The Woodford County Extension office is located at 184 Beasley Drive, Versailles, KY 40383. The UK C. Oran Little farm is located at 1051 Midway Road, Versailles, KY 40383. Sponsors include the UK Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, KY Forage and Grassland Council, KY Beef Network, and KY Agricultural Development Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.