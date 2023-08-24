Grazing school

This year’s Fall Kentucky Beginning Grazing School aims to enhance profitability through a blend of hands-on activities and classroom instruction.

 MATT BARTON | UK Agricultural Communications

VERSAILLES — The upcoming 2023 Fall Kentucky Beginning Grazing School, hosted by the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, promises an immersive learning experience for livestock producers. This year’s program has undergone significant updates to intensify its focus on the crucial role of soils in successful grazing management.

The Sept. 27-28 event occurs at the Woodford County Extension office and the UK C. Oran Little Research Farm in Versailles.

