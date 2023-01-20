Starting your own flowers from seed provides greater choices of flower types, colors, shapes, and sizes. The downside of sowing your own plants is the cost of supplies: heating pad, trays, lights, etc. and time involved. Cool weather season plants must go through a period of cold and freezing weather to germinate, particularly native wildflowers. The simplest, no-cost(almost), minimal work solution is “Winter Sowing”.
Tammie Winkler, Master Gardener, who has “Winter Sowing” for six years, says she has never lost a plant and that it is so easy there are no books or pamphlets as to how to do it though there are numerous directions on the internet.
Supplies: 1 gallon plastic jug with cap (2 liter soda, carry-out, small tubs zip-locked together, etc.), duct tape, knife to cut the jug, indelible marker (plant name and date), potting soil and cool weather seed.
How-to: Punch several holes in the jug’s bottom to allow for drainage. Draw a line on the gallon jug 4” from the bottom and cut with a knife or box cutter leaving 2-3” hinge at the handle. Fill with damp potting soil, not seeding soil. The soil should be moist enough to retain its shape when squeezed. Sprinkle seed on top. Winkler completely covers the soil with native wildflower seed as it does not mind being crowded. Duct-tape the jug together and place it on the ground in a secluded but sunny location. When seeds germinate, remove the cap for air circulation and water 1”, if it has not received that much rainwater in a week. During hot days, remove the tape and open the lid. Replace when it cools down. At transplant time, cut squares of seedlings and plant.
Plants: Hardy perennials through February -lavender, phlox, rudbeckia, and sweet peas in late February. Plant annuals and tender perennials in late March; and vegetables (cole, greens, lettuce, greens to transplant in March).
“Winter Sowing” is a great STEM project for students.
Houseplants – Plants do not like cold water any more than cold drafts. Draw water the day before watering plants to allow chlorine gas to vent out and water to be room temperature. To clean broadleaf foliage, gently wipe with a damp cloth while supporting it underneath with your hand. Never use a plant leaf spray or diluted milk on the foliage as it clogs pores and attracts dust.
Take cuttings of African violet, place in moist potting soil, cover using a clear plastic bag(do not seal) to retain moisture, water from below, and place in a north indirect sun window. Check for roots in a month.
Add a plant near where you work. Not only do plants have healing effects, they reduce stress, and have been found among students that houseplants improve productivity and memory.
Tips for beginners – Read plant labels for specific care and google the plant’s name for additional information. Purchase a moisture meter that is more accurate in determining soil moisture than inserting a finger 2” into the soil. Overwatering and sitting in water kills more plants than underwatering.
Vegetables – Order seeds that require starting 10-12 weeks before the last frost (average April 16-20) to plant now through late-February including celery, eggplant, onion(bulb and shallot) and rosemary. Order seed-starting materials including biodegradable pots. According to moon signs Monday, Tuesday, and January 27-29, are very fertile planting times.
February 1, “Rain Barrels & Rain Gardens”, Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office 12:15-12:45 p.m., reservation by January 30, $12 includes lunch. Address:1933 Mayfield Hwy, Benton, KY 3285.
January 28 – February 26, Missouri Botanical Gardens Orchid Show. MOBOT admission: $14(13 and older) includes the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.