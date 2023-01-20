Starting your own flowers from seed provides greater choices of flower types, colors, shapes, and sizes. The downside of sowing your own plants is the cost of supplies: heating pad, trays, lights, etc. and time involved. Cool weather season plants must go through a period of cold and freezing weather to germinate, particularly native wildflowers. The simplest, no-cost(almost), minimal work solution is “Winter Sowing”.

Tammie Winkler, Master Gardener, who has “Winter Sowing” for six years, says she has never lost a plant and that it is so easy there are no books or pamphlets as to how to do it though there are numerous directions on the internet.

