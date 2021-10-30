BENTON — After being selected for funding through the Kentucky Product Development Initiative, the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority is moving forward with the construction of a pad-ready site at the Southwest One Industrial Park on U.S. Highway 641.
The Product Development Initiative was created through a partnership between the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and the Kentucky Association for Economic Development to provide competitive grants to Kentucky economic development organizations and local governments to supplement site and building improvement projects.
The grant agreement may provide up to $285,241 in funding on a reimbursement-based project investment of $570,482.
In addition to the 120,000-square-foot, pad-ready site, the funding will also allow for a dense-grade extension of Southwest One Boulevard, which is the main entrance to the property, and an aluminum box culvert to be built across Gain Branch that runs along the middle of the property.
The pad-ready site will be located on the 21.7-acre tract located directly behind United Systems and Software, the industrial park’s first tenant.
Kentucky Lake Economic Development Director Josh Tubbs said a pad-ready site on the property with utilities in place would increase the marketability of the park. With those type of sites, interested companies could create spec buildings through a virtual building program to see if the park will meet their needs.
“The pad-ready site is important because it reduces construction time for a project that might be looking at us, so that saves us six months or so,” he said.
Tubbs, along with Benton City Council members, Judge-Executive Kevin Neal, IDA Chairman Dennis Smith and others involved in the creation of SW1 met recently to discuss the next priorities for the industrial park. Topping the list of improvements Tubbs and Smith said they feel are most important are the construction of an alternate entrance on the east end of the site, a water tower or alternate water source, new signage along U.S. Highway 641, tearing down of existing buildings on the property, and on-going maintenance and upkeep.
Neal said the Marshall County Road Department has already removed a house and barn on the back side of the property.
An additional entrance would allow trucks to have an alternate way in and out of the park that is not shared with the traffic from South Marshall Middle School across the road and would allow the traffic to disperse safely.
Tubbs said he is waiting to hear back on a Delta Regional Authority grant application that would provide the funding. An alternate entrance will also provide better access to the sites on the backside of the park and those along Slickback Road.
Smith presented a design and specs of an entrance sign for the main entrance at Southwest One Boulevard. He believes he has found funding for the materials, but says it will probably be a year before it comes through.
Tubbs asked for a discussion of the upkeep of the roads and right-of-ways after visiting the park and the grass being tall. Smith said once he realized the grass was high and wasn’t being maintained, he rounded up volunteers to mow the grass.
“I guess my perception was I was assuming the city would maintain the roads by virtue of the annexation agreement taking it in. I never called anyone so don’t think that, it’s just my assumption. Didn’t know that, didn’t know if the county might take a look,” he said. “I didn’t think it’s the IDA’s responsibility. We really have no maintenance funding to do the mowing and clean it up. Part of what this is, is we need to get a plan together for next year for maintaining those grounds along Southwest One Boulevard and out front so we can keep that cleaned up for traffic.”
“We do maintain city streets, but those are inside a development so it’s a little more complex to decide ‘Hey are we going to take over those streets and maintain them’ or ‘It’s in a complex that isn’t owned by the city.’ Just like Walnut Court. We don’t take care of their streets. They are a development within itself. We have helped them occasionally when they really need some help but as far as going through and taking care of their streets, we don’t,” Dotson said.
Neal said County Attorney Jason Darnall’s legal opinion is that the streets are owned by the city through the annexation.
“Well if they’re city streets we will take care of them, but nobody’s told me that. So like I said, it’s a very complex issue, it’s not something that you can just look at and say ‘these are our streets,” Dotson said.
City Attorney Rob Mattingly will review the annexation agreement that was signed in July 2018 and confer with Darnall to come to an agreement of whose jurisdiction the streets fall under.
The water source was discussed next and the location for new water tower. Previous discussions have revolved around demolishing the existing tower on the property and building a new one in its place rather than an additional tower somewhere else.
“Not that it couldn’t be done that way, but elevation-wise you’re falling downhill on the site, and it probably makes the most sense from a cost standpoint to keep it where it is now and just raise it,” said Chad McCann, an engineer with Rivercrest Engineering.
“We’re wanting to put place holder spots on this map where if we did need a water tower or if we needed a sewer treatment plant we could set an area aside for it, or if we need a substation. We just want to get space holders on there,” Smith said, noting there are two three acre tracts that are narrow and would not be marketable to a business, but could be used for infrastructure needs.
“And the reason that this is so important is because there’s nobody nailing us down right now, but they could in a year based on the project activity that we’ve seen,” Tubbs added. “This is stuff that could come up soon.”
