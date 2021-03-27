Paducah City officials on Friday expressed their gratitude to those who attended the Southside public meetings earlier this month.
Officials said more than 100 people attended each of the two meetings.
So far, the city received 96 comments from those meetings — via email and phone calls — and those have been grouped into “11 themes.”
Mayor George Bray and Commissioner Raynaldo Henderson have met with city staff and the City Manager’s Office about the comments and discussed “the vision and action plan for the Southside region of neighborhoods,” according to a news release from the city.
Two main points came from this first internal meeting:
• Beautification: Since beautification has received the greatest number of comments, the city will first work with the community to develop a beautification/spruce up effort. As a reminder, the City-County Spring Clean Up Day is April 24 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
• Making contacts: Officials realize there are existing neighborhood associations and organizations on the Southside. Officials will need help from those organization in gathering contacts for “long-term partners who want to collaborate with the city.”
Input about the Southside or these initial points can be emailed to southside@paducahky.gov. Interested parties also can request updates about the Southside via that email — be sure to provide your name and email address.
