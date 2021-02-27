Charles Dudley Warner, an American essayist and friend of Mark Twain, is famous for saying, “Everybody complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.”
In the minds of some Paducah residents, if you substitute the word “Southside” for “weather,” the quote still resonates today.
Paducah’s Southside has long been a discussion topic in and around the city, particularly during election time.
There are several issues with any discussion of that part of town, not the least of which is defining where it is. To use another well-known phrase (original author unknown), “If you ask 10 people, you’ll get 10 different answers.”
“Well, basically anything past Kentucky Avenue, I guess, is the only thing I can really tell you,” said J.W. Cleary, president of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, in response to the question.
In the past, the Southside has played a very important role in the African American community.
“I just remember the Southside was the going thing for African Americans for many years,” he said. “Especially on South Seventh Street down from the courthouse. That was kind of where we had the Black doctors and grocery stores and restaurants. Even the dentist’s office was over there, and of course, Lincoln High School.
“Even back in the time of the Hotel Metropolitan, Sthat used to be the place where mostly African Americans lived.”
Cleary said while it appears the Southside has kind of been “left alone for a long time,” it does appear the city is taking an interest in it.
“They (the city) seem like they’re really trying to concentrate some of the Southside. That was what a lot of the people running for office (during the most recent election) said was one of their pet peeves, to try to get the Southside built back up,” he said.
“So, I’m thinking if they go back in there and try to get things built back up, it will be a plus for our city, is what it amounts to.”
Raynarldo Henderson is the pastor of the Washington Street Baptist Church in Paducah’s downtown, with several Southside residents among his congregation.
He is also a newly-seated member of the Paducah City Commission. He stressed his comments for this story are from the perspective of a resident and community leader and not as a commission member.
The changes to the Southside have happened over time, and addressing those issues could also take time and resources.
However, as a starting point, “From what I can see there are a lot of things that can be done, that can be done very inexpensively. Just cutting grass, helping some of the elderly do some of the things to their homes that they’ve not exactly had the extra money to do,” Henderson said.
“Tearing down old, dilapidated buildings and doing something nice with the land ... those kinds of things. The question is how can we partner with churches that are on the Southside? How can we partner with parishioners who are from several congregations to just get in there and do some of the work that needs to be done?
“So, it’s a great opportunity for partnering with our neighbors as well.”
Neffallie Anderson is a longtime resident of the Southside — and member of Henderson’s church.
“We had a Black pharmacist, we had three Black doctors, and we had, of course it was before my time, but I heard they had a Black movie theater,” said the 78-year-old. “They had a shoe repair shop and Black hotels and they had three cab stands.”
Anderson recalls at one time living on Plunkett Hill. “That’s a place that was behind the old Jetton School, now a football field. It was over by the railroad shop. You could go around from there and go down Washington Street.
“I went down a little gravel road until I got to Washington Street and I’ll say around to the corner of Bridge Street. That was considered the Southside,” she said.
“Of course, Plunkett Hill is gone now. They bought all that out and tore that all down.”
Among the issues she sees in the neighborhood is when old houses are torn down and the grass is allowed to grow.
Another is, “People have old cars parked in their yard they don’t use. They need to remove those, that would clean it up a lot.”
Anderson remembers “some years ago (late 1970s) Urban Renewal came through this neighborhood to the Southside and they put people in new homes. If they didn’t put them in new homes, they gave them money to remodel homes, and that was a good idea.
“That’s when they built half of the (Walter Jetton) Boulevard. One thing (improvement) now I see is they’ve built the boulevard all the way down. It’s better that way,” she said.
Camille Bryant is part of a Southside neighborhood association which sprang up out of a collaboration among a couple of churches and community members.
“We just wanted to get together and see what we can do in the neighborhood to better it,” she said.
The association was picking up momentum, getting organized and establishing itself, she said, “and then, with the pandemic we haven’t been able to get together. It’s been a matter of Zoom meetings. It’s kind of drifted here lately, but we’re still each individual strong.”
When you walk around the Southside, “You see a lot of holes. You see a lot of old houses that have been torn down and nothing’s been put back,” Bryant said.
“The Southside has become a pass-through, where it used to be a neighborhood. You’ve taken all the grocery stores out. You’ve taken all the schools out and now it’s just a pass-through to get from one side to the other,” she said.
Bryant said she is thankful that some things have been done to improve the area, but there is much more that could be done.
“I’m thankful some things are being done, but then I look around and I see there are only two houses on my block, and only two houses on my mother’s block,” she said. “How are we going to bring people back into the neighborhood to make it a neighborhood again, if you don’t bring a grocery store back. If you don’t bring a school back, or an activity center.
“Can we co-op and start buying pieces of property, so we can start building ... these are just some of the dreams that the association has started floating.”
Bryant’s father was in the military, so she was in Paducah in the first and second grades. When her father returned from the service the family left, returning when she was in the 11th and 12th grade.
“The Southside to me was always from downtown to Munal’s Donuts, because that space was just recently carved out. The Ninth Street didn’t go that far, it cut off, and they just recently in my lifetime carved that “S” there to go from Ninth Street to bring it all the way down to Broad Street,” she said.
“But the Southside to me has always been from the river to the courts on this side of Kentucky Avenue up to Munal’s Donuts. That was my boundary.”
The association has been involved in other issues, even during the pandemic.
“We had an issue with children not being back into schools and a whole lot of folks in the neighborhood not having internet,” Bryant said. “So Arthur Williams (a former local pastor who has recently left the area) worked it out with Comcast where we set up a booth for a couple of weekends and got some parents set up for internet for $10 a month in their house.
“Then, there was help with voting, trying to make sure everybody exactly understood how to do the absentee voting. So, we set up little booths for that.”
With the help of a small grant from the city, the association came up with an “Arts in the Park” event, bringing a different arts activity to different parks.
Bryant said she was encouraged by interest shown by the city to identify and address Southside issues, including walk-throughs conducted by former Mayor Brandi Harless.
“That’s all I need is for a conversation to start. For when a conversation starts, it opens minds. With open minds you start doing things a little different,” Bryant said.
“And, when you start doing things a little different ... things get done.”
Even before she took office, Harless said she was fascinated with the idea of a map that would identify a city’s neighborhoods. Prior to her election, she contacted the city’s IT department and found out there was a neighborhood map which was used for grant-writing purposes.
Some areas or neighborhoods were historic names and some were new names based on things that had happened, she said.
In addition, she worked with artist-graphic designer Nathan Brown to develop a more creative version depicting different sections of Paducah, including the Southside.
Looking at that map, “You see towards the river, you see downtown, and then you start to see Walter Jetton, Uppertown, Kolb Park, Ella Munal Court, Farley Place,” Harless said. “In my conversations with people, Uppertown does start to become Southside-ish in conversation because Sixth Street is passing through there and I think people imagine Sixth Street as Southside as well.
“Sixth Street used to be like this really ‘hot’ commercial corridor, and we just recently repaved most of it. It (Southside) kind of starts in between the courthouse and Dolly McNutt Place and goes out to Kolb Park,” she said.
“If you consider Walter Jetton and Uppertown the Southside, you can see how it clearly starts you (on defining it). And, I would say, all of those neighborhoods all the way to Dolly McNutt Court is the Southside.”
Harless said she always made a distinction between residential and commercial concerns pertaining to the Southside.
“I think that’s an important distinction. You have to categorize your efforts in each of those buckets. For example, we worked really hard to try to facilitate the sale of that residential care building that needs to come down,” she said, referencing the vacant building at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
“We worked hard. We paid for an appraisal, really kind of preparing the owner to take action when someone came around that could buy it. And, there were many times when we facilitated introductions to try to make that private transaction happen.”
Addressing residential development involves infrastructure, like streets and sidewalks and making sure an area is walkable. Harless conducted neighborhood walks on the Southside recording her own observations and collecting citizen input into a detailed report.
“The walks were so powerful, getting onto the streets and sidewalks with the people who live there every day,” she said. “We miss that insight if we don’t get out of our cars and walk the neighborhoods.
“You have to get their ideas. If you ask neighbors what they want and you do what they say, that becomes progress.”
Neil Ward, owner of Bob’s Drive-In and Neil’s Catering, 2429 Bridge St., said he was encouraged about the Southside discussion he heard during the recent city election.
Several of the candidates, including new Mayor George Bray and City Commissioner Henderson, “campaigned on giving Southside some attention, so we’re excited about that,” Ward said.
“I told the mayor if we just get together and people talk, and every time it rains, find out where it’s backing up — we could hopefully find an easy solution to that.”
Concerns about dilapidated buildings is not limited to residential neighborhoods.
“We’ve got two motels that’s been abandoned for several years. One in particular for almost 25 or 30 years,” he said.
“I’ve seen a lot of decline in buildings and things like that. I’m working with the city on one that’s dilapidated, run down, for 15 years and we’re in the process of getting it torn down.
“As a businessman, I understand it takes money to do all that, and every community wants their money spent in their community. But I would just like to see a fair share spent on the Southside,” Ward said.
“But I would also like to be on the positive side. You’ve got several good things going on there (Southside). You’ve got Federal Materials and a million-dollar expansion. And, Jason (Siener) over at Beltline Electric has spent a bunch of money,” among others, he said.
“And, there’s businesses like myself that are investing less money, but it’s just as much money to us as it is to them. I’ve purchased one dilapidated house down Bridge Street and torn it down, trying to do what I can.
“As businessmen, we are readily available to invest in things like that, so we’re not asking for it all to come from the city. We recognize it has to be spread out,” he said.
“There’s been a lot of coverage (of positive things), a lot of things we’re looking forward to. But there’s a lot of things we’d like to see if we can help out and do something about,” said Ward, perhaps proving Charles Dudley Warner wrong.
• The Paducah City Commission plans to host two public meetings to gather input from Southside residents and business owners. The meetings are scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. March 4 and March 11 at Soirees Events & Catering, 2069 Irvin Cobb Drive.
Next week, Part 2 of our Southside series: The future of Southside.
