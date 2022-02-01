Southside steering committee to meet for first time

The city of Paducah is taking the next step forward in planning for improvements to the Southside by gathering a committee of residents and stakeholders in the area to provide feedback and improvement ideas to the city’s planning department.
The first meeting of the Southside Steering Committee will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at City Hall. This comes after the city hosted meetings and Rise and Shine events with the public in 2021 to generate ideas on how to improve the Southside neighborhoods.
Tuesday’s meeting is going to go over the mission and purpose of the committee and plan for what the committee’s next steps will be. Pam Spencer, the city’s communications manager, said the committee will provide input to the planning department, and the planning department will ultimately make recommendations to the city manager and the board of commissioners.
Nic Hutchinson, Paducah’s planning director, said the Southside Steering Committee is a way to bring more voices to the table, and a way for residents, businesses and others invested in the success of Southside to share ideas with the planning department.
The city’s planning department has developed five overarching areas that address some of the areas of improvement the city wants to focus on: economic development, parks and recreation, infrastructure and connectivity, housing, and neighborhood vitality.
“Now, we’re at a stage where we need to start reengaging with the community after the Southside Rise and Sine events, and getting people involved with the process to determine the future of their neighborhood and [what] Southside as a whole will look like in the future,” Hutchinson said.
Mark Fenske, Morgan Elementary School principal, is one of the members of the steering Committee. Some of the things he said he would like to see improve include infrastructure and more parks and recreation accessibility for students and families in the area.
He said he would also like to see a plan for some of the vacant properties.
“Is it going to be turned over into potential commercialism? Is it going to be parks and rec? You know, what can we do to retool those old properties,” Fenske said.
Leslie Ballard, co-owner of The Old Bait House and another member of the Southside Steering Committee, said she attended last year’s public meetings and heard some of the issues that Paducah residents want to tackle in the Southside. Ballard said she wants to revitalize the area and make it more attractive to businesses.
“I’d like to see us do some type of incentives to bring business and industry to the Southside,” Ballard said. “There’s several commercial vacant buildings, you know, there’s opportunity there for industry to move in on the Southside.”
Both Fenske and Ballard suggested that those who have ideas about how to improve the Southside to reach out to members of the committee.
Southside Steering Committee is made up of 10 members, including Fenske and Ballard. The eight other members are: Rev. Charles Dunbar, Tommy Hollimon, Mike Muscarella, Kristian Prather, Connie Ragsdale, Sonya Thompson, Bryson Wells and Susan Ybarzalbal.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.