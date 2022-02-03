The Southside Steering Commission met for the first time Tuesday night, and learned more about what their role would be moving forward to assist the city with figuring out how to improve the eight Southside neighborhoods.
Melanie Reason, business development specialist in the city of Paducah’s planning department, said the committee would help the planning department by engaging and communicating with the public, identifying the values and goals of Southside residents and workers, and providing feedback and ideas for the planning department on how those neighborhoods can improve.
“You, as a group, are going to connect all eight neighborhoods, and you’re going to connect your areas of expertise, and you’re going to help shape the changes that you will see,” Reason told the committee.
Eight members of the 10-person committee were present at Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall. The members are primarily people who either live, work, serve or grew up in one of the Southside neighborhoods.
Paducah officials found that some city residents had different definitions of where the Southside started and ended. In an effort to bring some clarity, the city has identified eight neighborhoods as belonging in the Southside: Walter Jetton, Uppertown, River Park, Kolb Park, Farley Place, Littleville, Ella Munal and Dolly McNutt Court.
Bryson Wells, one of the committee members who grew up in the Southside and served with Midtown Alliance, said he would like to see housing developments in the area, and asked about the potential of incentives for development groups to build something in one of the Southside neighborhoods.
“I’m very interested in developing properties out there,” Wells said.
Susan Ybarzabal, who was representing Community Financial Services Bank’s Southside branch and is a member of the 2022 Board of Directors of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commence, said she would like to have programs available to teach financial literacy to Southside residents.
Mark Fenske, principal at Morgan Elementary School, said he wants to see future opportunities for the 350 students at his school, who all live in Southside neighborhoods, to eventually work and continue to live there.
Mayor George Bray advised the steering committee to consider choosing one area first to focus on improving or adding to so that the improvement project does not lose track of where it is headed.
“The Southside is massive when you think about the acreage that is out there. If we try to do too many things for too many sections of town, we’ll lose focus. So, I think we’ll have to think about where to focus to begin with,” Bray said.
Reason asked the committee to consider what they value in a community and to think about what qualities make it a great place to live.
Reason said the planning department would like the committee to meet around every two months in various locations.
