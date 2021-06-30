The city of Paducah’s Southside Rise & Shine neighborhood initiative is officially halfway over, with three more weeks to go after River Park.
“The neighborhoods have really embraced the city and the community partners in working with each other on the beautification efforts in that area. It’s really a fantastic cross-departmental effort and our Public Works crews are just doing a fantastic job,” Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen said.
Smolen and the city’s communications manager, Pam Spencer, both shared with The Sun that the Public Works department is emptying dumpsters and yellow rollouts, which are set up for Rise & Shine, multiple times a week.
“Usually, it’s about three times each week. They go around and empty them just so that they don’t get overloaded, but they’re finding that they’re full,” Spencer said. “People are using them and it’s great.”
The initiative began early this month and runs through late July.
The remaining schedule is River Park, which runs through Sunday; Dolly McNutt, July 6-11; Ella Munal, July 13-18; and Farley Place, July 20-25. The first four weeks were Littleville, Walter Jetton, Kolb Park and Uppertown.
Each week usually concludes with a “Sunday Celebration,” but there isn’t one planned for River Park because of the Fourth of July holiday. The city isn’t providing additional dumpsters and rollouts for River Park since it’s a commercial neighborhood, and not a residential one, officials said.
Smolen said the community support has been outstanding, noting that a number of organizations are helping out with Rise & Shine or supporting it, including several churches that served as host sites for celebration events.
“We have CFSB attending the ‘Sunday Celebrations’ and they’re providing water and ice cream and really making that a fun event,” she added. “We have Lowe’s volunteers and Housing Authority (of Paducah) volunteers cleaning up in the right-of-ways.”
City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson has attended all of the Rise & Shine Sunday Celebrations so far.
“I run into residents who have been so appreciative of the service that the city has provided these last four weeks,” he told The Sun.
“And, one of the things that I’ve heard several citizens say is that if we could do something like this every year, then it would prohibit some of the pileup of some of the trash and things that they have. It’s been going great.”
Visit the Rise & Shine webpage at paducahky.gov to learn more about the initiative, how to get involved and to see a map of Southside neighborhoods.
“We’ve got four more weeks and it’s coming to a neighborhood near you,” Henderson said, laughing.
