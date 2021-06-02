Paducah residents and motorists may notice small “This is your week!” signs sprinkled throughout Southside neighborhoods in the coming weeks, as the city’s Southside Rise & Shine initiative kicked off Tuesday in Littleville.
“I know a lot of communities, they’ll do a community cleanup, which we’ve done and we do every year,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun.
“But, this is a concentrated effort on helping out different neighborhoods, sprucing up, elevating different neighborhoods, and really intensifying our efforts into helping them, supporting them in their endeavors to beautify.”
The Rise & Shine events are scheduled for June and July. The city announced the schedule to be: Littleville, June 1-6; Walter Jetton, June 8-13; Kolb Park, June 15-20; Uppertown, June 22-27; River Park, June 29-July 4; Dolly McNutt, July 6-11; Ella Munal, July 13-18; and Farley Place, July 20-25.
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson, who assisted with the coordination, wants the community to know it’s a “great time” for neighbors to help each other.
“You may have a neighbor who can’t cut their grass,” he told The Sun.
“You might have a neighbor who can’t get things moved to the curb. This will be a good opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors. You don’t have to live in Littleville or in the Southside to offer your assistance. Paducah has always been great at responding to these kinds of things, so I think that’s important.”
According to the city, residents are encouraged to place litter and household trash inside the many yellow garbage rollouts and different dumpsters that are set up around the neighborhoods, when it’s their neighborhood’s week.
They can place bulky items, tires, appliances and brush/leaves/limbs in front of their home next to the street for free collection by the Public Works Department. Call 270-444-8511 if there are items for collection. However, the city said Public Works employees can’t pick up household hazardous waste.
As part of the initiative, the first “Sunday Celebration” is set for 1-4 p.m. June 6. Littleville’s celebration event will take place at Grace Baptist Church, 1625 Bloom Ave. It includes an ice cream social. The Sunday celebrations are part of the different neighborhoods’ Rise & Shine weeks.
“On Sunday, there’s going to be a concentrated effort of volunteers — partnering with Lowe’s and their volunteers, partnering with the Paducah Housing Authority and their volunteers. That’s the celebration of the week of hard work,” Arndt said.
“We’re going to have representation of the city there at that event on Sunday. We are partnering with CFSB bank to sponsor the ice cream social.”
In March, the Paducah City Commission adopted Southside enhancements as one of its top 12 priorities, and the city had two public meetings about Southside at Soirées Events & Catering. The city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 also includes funds for Southside enhancements.
Arndt described the Southside Rise & Shine events as one of many initiatives the city will have over the next several years in the Southside area.
“This is basically the kickoff of our attempts to listen, communicate with the Southside residents and figure out what we could do from the city’s perspective, what volunteers could do, what the local businesses could do — to reinvest our efforts into the Southside region,” he added.
The city also thanks community partners for their assistance, including CFSB for its help with the Sunday celebrations and ice cream social refreshments, and Lowe’s for providing volunteers and supplies to assist with litter pick-up. Lowe’s also will recycle appliances that are picked up, the city said.
Visit paducahky.gov/southside-rise-and-shine to see a map or learn more about the initiative, the neighborhoods and Sunday celebration sites.
