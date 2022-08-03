Paducah’s Southside Steering Committee is finalizing a master plan and honing an intersectional approach for that area of the city.
“The committee is (essentially) a liaison between the city and community residents,” Planning Director Nic Hutchison said. “The city relies on their relationships to get the community more involved in the planning process.”
A Robert Coleman Park community engagement event on Oct. 15 will help work toward meeting the committee’s recreational goal, with the other four goals being housing, economic development, infrastructure and neighborhood vitality.
“At this point, the certainty is around Coleman Park and working with the community to collect input on how to use that space. And by that time, there’s going to be elements that touch all five areas,” Hutchison said, mentioning additional subsequent engagement sessions.
Member Tommy Hollimon, also executive director of the Housing Authority of Paducah, hopes the event helps crowdsource.
“Almost like one big storyboard,” Hollimon said. “Our goal is to set up the booth and have different activities for community members to engage with us. If you want something in the park, where would you have it?”
Aside from Hollimon, the other nine members are Leslie Ballard, Rev. Charles Dunbar, Mark Fenske, Mike Muscarella, Kristian Prather, Connie Ragsdale, Sonya Thompson, Bryson Wells and Susan Ybarzalbal.
The committee has met roughly every six weeks since its first meeting in February.
City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson said not to confuse a steady pace with lethargy.
“Things are moving at a slower rate, but I want to emphasize things are moving,” Henderson said. “The challenges we have in the Southside didn’t just happen overnight, and none of them are going to be corrected overnight. We want to continue the engagement, continue the conversation, and we’ll begin to see things (develop).”
“Home renovations and home ownership, though,” he said. “Those are things I’d like to see us get on real quick.”
In April, city homeowners attended a Property Valuation Administration meeting on the office’s ongoing goal of re-evaluating properties for fair cash value.
Some, including Southside homeowner Jerri West, said their assessment rose by tens of thousands despite living near several condemned homes.
“Unfortunately, many of the homes are substandard. And there’s a lot of folks renting, so they’re not in their own homes,” Henderson said. “It plays a major role when you don’t have the finances, you feel like you’re paying more than you need to be paying, then they come back and say you’re not paying enough.”
Committee members have floated several ideas since February.
Hollimon mentioned more park shelters, resurfaced basketball courts and “possibly” a community garden in Blackburn.
“There are a few cell reception problems. There’s one portion I drive, close to where Bargain Hunt is,” he said.
Since 2020, the Housing Authority has expanded its wireless access points at public housing complexes at Blackburn, Dolly McNutt and Ella Munal.
“It’s one thing we tried to address when the pandemic hit,” he said. “This stuff takes a long time — it’s not gonna happen overnight. We’ve got a master plan, and it will trickle down.”
“The cell coverage in Southside isn’t as brisk as people need, and our committee members — many of whom live in Southside — do comment on that,” said Muscarella, Baptist Health Paducah executive director of ambulatory services.
Muscarella mentioned an immediate first step.
“I’m taking the bus to work,” he said, to understand the city transportation system’s pain points.
