Members of the city of Paducah’s planning department are finalizing housing policy ideas to present to the City Commission in a few weeks as part of the city’s goal to revitalize the city’s Southside.

The planning department has been meeting with the Southside Steering Committee, an advisory committee to the city commission made up of Southside residents, workers and business owners, over the last year to discuss ideas to revitalize Southside neighborhoods. Planning department workers will meet with the Southside Steering Committee again on Monday afternoon with a goal of finalizing recommendations to present to the city commission at an upcoming city commission meeting.

