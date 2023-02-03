Members of the city of Paducah’s planning department are finalizing housing policy ideas to present to the City Commission in a few weeks as part of the city’s goal to revitalize the city’s Southside.
The planning department has been meeting with the Southside Steering Committee, an advisory committee to the city commission made up of Southside residents, workers and business owners, over the last year to discuss ideas to revitalize Southside neighborhoods. Planning department workers will meet with the Southside Steering Committee again on Monday afternoon with a goal of finalizing recommendations to present to the city commission at an upcoming city commission meeting.
Planning Director Nic Hutchison said the department is developing Southside housing programs that would provide incentives for new developments, homeowner improvements on existing structures, and surplus property investments.
“These last several months, we’ve been focused primarily on housing, and that’s coming off of the public recreation improvements we were focusing on last fall. But with this housing focus, we’re working on developing our housing policy and program,” Hutchison said.
Paducah’s city commission listed “targeted empowerment, engagement and beautification of Southside neighborhoods and the business community,” as one of its top priorities for 2021 and 2022.
Hutchison described the proposed incentives for new infill homes and existing homeowners as a “two-pronged approach” to invest in homes in the Southside neighborhoods. For new infill construction, Hutchison said the planning department has discussed an approach similar to the city’s approach for the Fountain Avenue revitalization project where the city would give rebates to help fund a portion of the construction costs.
For homeowners who live in one of the eight Southside neighborhoods, Hutchison said there have been discussions to provide financial resources to help homeowners pay for stabilization or repairs, something he said the Southside Steering Committee values.
As for surplus property, the city is accepting bids for vacant city lots with a minimum bid of $1. For vacant lots in the city’s Southside, Hutchison said there would also be free house plans available for those interested in building housing on a vacant lot.
Much of the early focus for Southside developments, Hutchison said, was on the Walter Jetton neighborhood. With The Dunlap project, a $14.6 million development at the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School that will have affordable housing units along with space for the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, bringing millions of dollars to the Southside, Hutchison said the city hoped the project would be an anchor for the neighborhood and hopefully bring in more interest and more developments to the area.
So far, Hutchison said there has been interest in more Southside developments. Of the 11 surplus lots in the Walter Jetton neighborhood, Hutchison said there have been commitments for eight new builds on those lots.
City Planner Palmer Stroup said later down the road, the planning department is also looking into offering grants to attract businesses to the Southside. Stroup added that there would be money for existing businesses to go toward beautification efforts and support for businesses’ physical structures.
Once the City Commission approves a Southside development incentive program, Hutchison expects people to quickly see the incentive dollars at work.
“I think we’ll start to see improvements relatively immediately just because we have been working with developers, individual property owners and individual stakeholders who are interested in investing in Southside,” Hutchison said.
“I think once we get those programs set, we’ll start to see a lot of action and activity.”
In the coming months, the planning department is also looking to engage with residents in Southside neighborhoods. Specifically, Hutchison said the city wants to know more about the needs and desires of each individual Southside neighborhood and what residents of those neighborhoods want to see in the future.
