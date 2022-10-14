Community members are invited to the Southside Steering Committee and the city of Paducah’s Southside Family Fun Festival on Saturday afternoon at Robert Coleman Park to enjoy kid-friendly activities and share opinions about Coleman Park and how the park can better serve the community’s needs.
The free festival, sponsored by Community Financial Services Bank, will feature attractions like bounce houses, balloon art, arts and crafts and free food while supplies last. The Southside Family Fun Festival will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at Coleman Park, 1100 Walter Jetton Blvd.
At the festival, members of the Southside Steering Committee, made up of 10 members who live or work in Paducah’s Southside, will be at the festival alongside city of Paducah employees to gather information and opinions from those who use and have a vested interest in Coleman Park.
Melanie Reason, city of Paducah business development specialist who has been working with the Southside Steering Committee, said committee members have discussed meeting with other Southside residents and stakeholders and gathering opinions from outside the committee about what the community would like to see improved in the Southside.
“We want all of our decisions through our Southside neighborhood initiative to be community-driven and community-led by the steering committee, so this is one way we are… providing that opportunity to give continuous feedback on what’s happening in the neighborhoods,” Reason said.
Coleman Park, with its playground, “sprayground,” grilling and picnic shelters, and basketball courts, is a common gathering place for families in Paducah and in the Southside. It also hosts several parties, gatherings and events such as family reunions during the annual Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration. In fact, Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark said there have been bookings for spaces at Coleman Park every weekend for at least the last eight weeks.
Parks and recreation has been one of the focus areas in Southside Steering Committee meetings this year, Reason said. Other Southside focus areas the committee has identified include economic development, infrastructure and connectivity, housing and neighborhood vitality.
Reason said the Southside Family Fun Festival is a way for anyone who uses Coleman Park to share what they like about the park and where they would like to see the future of the park head.
Clark said the city’s parks and recreation staff has heard numerous ideas for areas of improvement for Coleman Park, and Saturday’s event will provide a way for the city to collect data from Southside residents and stakeholders about what they would like to see improved with regard to park access and amenities in the area and what ideas resonate with the community.
“There’s a large interest in making sure we update that space to meet the need and also serve the need,” Clark said. “We felt like we needed an opportunity to collect input and feedback from the community to see what the desires are before we start embarking on the wonderful adventures of renovation and construction at that space.”
In recent upgrades at the park facilities, Clark said the basketball courts at Coleman Park were resurfaced a few weeks ago.
Southside residents, stakeholders, and anyone who uses or has an interest in Coleman Park is invited on Saturday to enjoy the free activities and share their thoughts about the park, Reason said.
