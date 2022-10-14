Community members are invited to the Southside Steering Committee and the city of Paducah’s Southside Family Fun Festival on Saturday afternoon at Robert Coleman Park to enjoy kid-friendly activities and share opinions about Coleman Park and how the park can better serve the community’s needs.

The free festival, sponsored by Community Financial Services Bank, will feature attractions like bounce houses, balloon art, arts and crafts and free food while supplies last. The Southside Family Fun Festival will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at Coleman Park, 1100 Walter Jetton Blvd.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In