The Southside Steering Committee is narrowing its focus on revitalizing eight Paducah neighborhoods after a Monday meeting at Paducah Housing Authority.
Members are writing a master plan draft to present to city commissioners at a tentative date.
City Planning Director Nic Hutchison listed five critical areas for the committee: economic development, recreation, infrastructure connectivity, housing and neighborhood vitality.
“What they’re working on (currently) is the recreation component of that framework,” Hutchison told The Sun. “They’ve identified three overarching goals of (ensuring) every neighbor can access greenspace public-recreation areas and have the ability to enjoy all park amenities and recreation options.”
The committee has also worked with the Parks and Recreation department for planned revitalization incentives in Coleman Blackburn park, located in Southside’s Uppertown neighborhood.
“There are planned improvements for that park facility, and Southside Steering is going to be developing public-engagement opportunities this summer to solicit feedback from residents on what they’d like to see that space transform into,” Hutchison said.
Committee member and Housing Authority Executive Director Tommy Hollimon said the most notable takeaway is community engagement.
“It’s integral to connect with community residents,” Hollimon said, “And there are great ideas being thrown around there to get involvement from them — not just us meeting all the time (without hearing their input).”
“We’re looking at ways to make the park more enjoyable for the residents around that area,” said Michael Muscarella, committee member and Baptist Health Paducah executive director of ambulatory services.
He listed other locations to emphasize: Hotel Metropolitan, the WC Young Center and main roadways in Southside.
“We also looked at infrastructure. We need better cell service, especially if children use distance learning on their devices,” Muscarella said.
The committee met for the first time in February and actively works with Paducah city representatives — notably Melanie Reason, city business development specialist — on Southside-improvement incentives.
Its 10 members have all lived or worked in the area: Muscarella, Leslie Ballard, Reverend Charles Dunbar, Mark Fenske, Tommy Hollimon, Kristian Prather, Connie Ragsdale, Sonya Thompson, Bryson Wells and Susan Ybarzalbal.
The next meeting is in approximately six weeks.
