Grace Baptist Church, at 1625 Bloom Ave. in Paducah, is celebrating its 100th anniversary at this Sunday morning’s 10:30 a.m. service.
While COVID-19 delayed the congregation’s centennial celebration, Grace Baptist Church is still honoring its 100 years of worship and community service with a homecoming celebration and music performance by the southern gospel group Servant’s Heart Quartet.
Grace Baptist was founded in 1921 in the Littleville neighborhood in Southside as a mission out of First Baptist Church in Paducah.
Linda Burnett, a member of Grace Baptist Church, has been attending services at the church her entire life. In fact, her grandparents, J.W. and Mary Hack, who ran a grocery store in the Littleville neighborhood, donated the land for the church to be established a century ago.
Burnett grew up in the neighborhood surrounding the church, and still lives right down the street from the church to this day. Her sisters are also regulars at Sunday services, and Burnett’s nieces and nephews will also attend services when they are in town.
“I think we’re very proud of our church that it’s lasted this long because a lot of small churches have not. I think we’re very pleased it’s still there,” Burnett said.
Fellow congregation member Brenda Hurst also feels the family environment at Grace Baptist Church services. She also has family connections to the church, with her grandfather once serving as Grace Baptist Church’s pastor.
While the congregation of the Southside neighborhood church is small, the members are tight-knit. Hurst said the women of the church have a group chat where someone can ask for a favor or prayer request, and other members happily oblige.
“We’re just like a family,” Hurst said.
Pastor C.W. Barnhill has been preaching at Grace Baptist Church for seven years. His wife, Ella Mae Barnhill, said the small congregation has a lot of love for each other and works together to support others in the community.
Burnett said the belfry that stands on the current church building is from 1923 and was part of the original church. The current building was dedicated in 1976, and the prayer altar was built and installed in 1990. Grace Baptist’s fellowship hall, built in 1997, now stands where the original church once stood.
For a small neighborhood church like Grace Baptist Church to stand the test of time, and to remain open and operating after the pandemic, it is a signal for Burnett that the church’s work and role in the community is not done.
“God is still at work,” Burnett said. “He’s still busy.”
Sunday’s Homecoming celebration will also have a fellowship meal following the Sunday service.
