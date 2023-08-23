The Paducah Planning Department is accepting application for the Southside Incentive Programs, according to a city of Paducah news release.
After collaborations with the Southside Steering Committee, community stakeholders, businesses and residents, the city has created residential and commercial grant programs that were approved by the Paducah City Commission in June.
Commercial grant information:The commercial grant applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. These programs are for Southside businesses that have 50 or fewer employees. There are two business grant opportunities as follows:
• Under the roof stabilization grant, the city would reimburse up to 50% of the project cost with a maximum reimbursement of $14,000.
Regarding the façade beautification grant, the minimum investment by the business owner is $2,000, which would lead to a $1000 match by the city. The maximum amount that could be matched by the city for a project is $5,000.
Residential grant information:At this time, the city is offering housing grants to property owners in a section of the Walter Jetton and Uppertown neighborhoods. This area encompasses approximately 350 addresses. Applications for the housing incentive programs are available at any time with no deadline. There are two grant opportunities as follows:
• The home repair microgrant requires a $500 minimum investment in home repairs by the homeowner. The city would match a $500 investment by the homeowner with $250. The maximum match by the city would be $5,000. Examples of eligible projects include window replacement, siding repair, accessibility ramps and roof replacement.
• The other residential grant opportunity is for those who plan to invest a minimum of $50,000 in the rehabilitation or construction of a home. The maximum amount that could be matched by the city for a project is $27,000.
For the current fiscal year, the city budgeted more than $100,000 for the Southside incentive programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.