Paducah and Southside neighborhood figures are happy to see a blight to city growth removed — the former Residential Care Center.
Local company ViWinTech Windows & Doors recently bought the vacant building at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive to build a new facility on the two-acre property.
City Manager Daron Jordan told The Sun a demolition date is undetermined, and while no official city-company partnership exists, ViWinTech has officials’ support.
“We’re excited about them acquiring this piece of property that’s been an eyesore for a number of years,” Jordan said.
“At this point, there’s no formalized partnership, but we’re supportive of their efforts to grow the company … we’re looking forward to learning more about their future goals and expansion (to) work with it however we can.”
While the city has historically tried brokering deals with the residential care facility’s previous owner and interested buyers, Jordan confirmed the city was not involved in ViWinTech’s acquisition.
City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson has often advocated for economic growth and innovation in the Southside area.
“This is a great win because it just opens the doors for future wins — and not just for the Southside but the general area,” Henderson said, citing job creation, public safety and “new development that simply represents growth and prosperity and brings about more growth.”
In February, the city planning department formed the Southside Steering Committee to research and brainstorm programming for Southside development. Its next meeting is on June 13.
“They’re meeting, talking, walking and driving through Southside,” Henderson said.
Tommy Holliman, executive director of Paducah Housing Authority, discussed a natural byproduct of job creation with The Sun.
“Bringing the jobs could lead to more affordable housing,” Holliman said. “If people want to live close, you get more housing and more rooftops. You start getting more amenities that come along with that. It would be a great thing.”
