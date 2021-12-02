Southland Baptist Temple presents 'The Gift'

A grand performance by a local church returns this year to share lessons from the Bible and to spread the meaning behind Christmas.
Southland Baptist Temple is putting on its 12th performance of “The Gift.” Written and directed by one the church’s choir director, Kevin Inglish, the show tells the life story of Jesus Christ from birth to resurrection. The play aims to share some of the lessons Jesus taught and serves as a way for Southland Baptist Church to spread the Gospel.
Each year, Inglish introduces some new scenes to the play, so people who have seen productions from previous years may still be treated to different scenes and stories from the New Testament.
This year’s cast and choir include 120 members of Southland Baptist, ranging in age from five months old to 70 years and older. It also includes live appearances from several sheep, donated by a local goat farmer, and a donkey. Many more congregation members help behind the scenes on different crews. Letitia Harris, who works with the play’s marketing team, said about one-third of the church’s congregation, which has nearly 1,000 members, has some role in producing “The Gift.”
Harris said the church has a “Gift” team that starts planning the annual production around late April or early May each year. Every fifth Sunday, Southland Baptist Temple collects donations at its services to help fund the play. This year, the cast has been rehearsing for “The Gift” several times a week since Sept. 1, Harris said.
“It really is a team-building thing for the Lord. We all come together for one purpose, and nobody outshines the other,” Harris said.
Harris said Inglish enlisted her help in finding some live animals for the performances to showcase. Specifically, Harris set out to find the “perfect” donkey that would be cooperative with the cast after donkeys in years past, for one reason or another, did not work out. She enlisted the help of her fellow church choir member Vickie Shelby, who owns and trains horses.
Harris and Shelby said they were specifically looking for a Nubian donkey. These types of donkeys, which typically have a dark grey coat, carry two distinctive black lines, one down the length of its back to its tail, and one down its shoulders. These two thin, black lines form a cross on the donkey’s back.
About two years ago, Shelby received a phone call from friends of hers who told her they were rescuing four donkeys that would have otherwise gone to the slaughterhouse. One of the four donkeys they rescued carried the distinctive black cross that Shelby was looking for.
While her friends initially also wanted to keep the Nubian donkey, they offered to let Shelby have one of the other three donkeys that were rescued. A different donkey Shelby’s friends initially offered her hid under her horse trailer and refused to go inside the trailer. However, when her friends opened the gate to return the frightened donkey, that Nubian donkey both her and her friends wanted, which just weeks before was destined for the slaughterhouse, jumped over the gate and ran right into Shelby’s horse trailer.
“God put that donkey in my trailer,” Shelby said.
Shelby spent months training the donkey, who was abused before he was rescued and had trust issues with people and horses. She took the donkey from a shy animal that would not let anyone touch him to an animal that is suitable for a performance in front of hundreds of people.
The donkey, whose name is Amos, has a big scene about halfway through the play. Jesus, who is played by Quinn Lambert, rides Amos in a Palm Sunday scene set in Jerusalem as the choir sings and cast members of all ages wave palm branches.
“The Gift” will be playing at Southland Baptist Temple, 927 Yarbro Lane, Thursday night through Sunday. Thursday night’s and Friday’s performances will start at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s and Sunday’s performances will start at 6 p.m. Admission to the show is free. Group seating for 10 or more people is available by calling 618-638-6047.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.