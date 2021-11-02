METROPOLIS, Ill. — Southern Seven Health Department can now schedule appointments for individuals needing to get a COVID-19 booster dose for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This is in addition to the Pfizer boosters, which have been available since September.
“Many of the people who are now eligible to receive a booster shot received their initial vaccine early in the vaccination program and will benefit from additional protection,” said Nathan Ryder, Southern Seven’s contact tracing outreach coordinator. “A booster shot will help strengthen protection against severe disease in those populations who are at high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 or the complications from severe disease.”
The appointments will be limited to individuals who are at the highest risk for COVID-19 based on the CDC’s latest recommendations.
The CDC recommends the following individuals get a COVID-19 booster dose: people older than 65; residents of long-term care facilities; people aged 18-49 years with underlying medical condition; people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (essential workers); or anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine who is at least 18 years old.
For the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a single COVID vaccine booster dose is recommended greater than or equal to six months after completion of the primary dose series.
For the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine, a single COVID vaccine booster dose is recommended for those age 18 years and older, greater than or equal to two months after receipt of the initial Janssen dose, under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.
ACIP recommended a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID vaccine on Sept. 24. Those recommendations state individuals should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
Individuals meeting the requirements can schedule a vaccine booster appointment with Southern Seven by calling 618-634-2297 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Initially, individuals will be placed on waitlist to receive a callback for appointment scheduling.
