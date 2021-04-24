METROPOLIS, Ill. — Southern Seven Health Department this week announced the launch of a new mobile COVID-19 vaccine tour throughout its region. These pop-up vaccination events are aimed to reach some of the farthest outlying townships in the seven counties of Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union.
“While we’ve been working through our waitlists of individuals who were wanting to get vaccinated, we’ve been in place at large centralized locations to make it easy to maintain social distancing with the expected large crowds,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “Now that we’ve been able to vaccinate those larger crowds and that demand is slowing down, we’d like to hit the road and make it easier for residents in those farthest outlying areas to get vaccinated if they’d like.”
The mobile pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics will utilize the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Wellness on Wheels (WOW) vans to provide the traveling clinic space to administer the vaccines. Individuals will then be able to wait their required 15 minutes after the vaccine in the comfort of their own car parked nearby.
“This unique rolling clinic gives people in some of the most rural areas of our counties an opportunity to easily get vaccinated close to home,” Ryder said. “We will be able to roll up to a designated spot, park the WOW van and open the door to accept our first patient within just a few minutes of arrival. People will be able to schedule themselves an appointment for these pop-up clinics online or show up as a walk-in.”
The Massac County clinic will take place on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. until noon at Big John; and 2-4 p.m. at Brookport’s First Baptist Church, located at 700 Pell Road.
“These mobile clinics will operate in addition to our regularly scheduled mass vaccination locations,” Ryder noted.
Currently, Southern Seven is operating two fixed mass vaccination locations in the region from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no charge for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from Southern Seven. Appointments are available, but walk-ins are accepted.
To guarantee a vaccine dose on a given day, people can schedule themselves for a vaccine appointment using IDPH’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration system online at covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov.
Vaccines will be provided only to Illinois residents and/or individuals with proof of employment in Illinois. Everyone over the age of 18 is eligible to get vaccinated.
For questions regarding COVID-19 or vaccine clinic locations, contact Southern Seven at 618-634-2297, on Facebook or online at www.south ern7.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.