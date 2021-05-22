While the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on May 13 that more than 62% of the Illinois adults have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, hesitancy among residents to get vaccinated continues to be a primary concern in the health care community.
That hesitancy will be the subject of a COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall meeting being hosted by the Southern Seven Health Department from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
“The main goal of the town hall is to have a down-to-earth conversation with residents in our region,” said Natalie Sawyer, Southern Seven health education director. “We accept that getting vaccinated is a personal choice. However, it remains all of our responsibility to educate and spread awareness when it comes to public health concerns. We are trying to give residents an opportunity to ask those burning questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines. Understandably so, our community still has questions and this is our way of trying to help with that.”
Special guests include Dr. Damon Arnold with Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Illinois; IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike; and Dr. Vidhya Prakash and Dr. Vidya Sundareshan with SIU School of Medicine. Those in attendance at the meeting will have the opportunity to ask questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines.
To join the conversation, visit the link at www.south ern7.org or on Facebook at @SouthernSevenHealth Department. For more information, contact Sawyer at 618-634-2297, ext. 9136.
