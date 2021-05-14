METROPOLIS, Ill. — Southern Seven Health Department will hold two drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Massac County Friday. No appointment is necessary.
The first is open to those 18 and over who live or work in Illinois. It will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fort Massac State Park.
The second is aimed at parents who would like to get their 12- to 17-year-olds vaccinated. It will be from 2-4 p.m. at Massac County High School. The Pfizer vaccine will be provided on a walk-in basis to the first 100 tweens and teens who are Illinois residents and are accompanied by their parent or guardian.
“For several months now, we’ve been hearing from parents who have been anxiously waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children,” Nathan Ryder, Southern Seven’s outreach coordinator, said. “The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine with emergency approval for 12- to 17-year-olds. Parents or guardians can bring their child to get vaccinated this weekend, and we will return in three weeks to give them their booster shot.”
For more information on either clinic, call 618-634-2297.
The clinics come on the same day the entire state will move into the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan. The Bridge Phase will allow for expanded capacity limits for businesses and gatherings before the state moves to a full reopening in Phase 5, which could happen as soon as June 11, barring any significant reversals in key COVID-19 statewide indicators.
IDPH is coordinating vaccination clinics with religious groups, community organizations, mutual aid programs, neighborhood associations, and other organizations.
To host a clinic in your community, sign-up at www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination clinics.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and find information on other vaccine locations, go to https://corona virus.illinois.gov/s/vacc ination-location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.