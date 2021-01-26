METROPOLIS, Ill. — One more.
That’s the position Southern Illinois finds itself nowadays — phase 4, which is one phase away from having most COVID-19 restrictions lifted.
Phase 5 is the last step in Illinois’ re-opening plan.
Southern Illinois counties include, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson counties.
The region is listed as region five, and has maintained phase 4 status for a few weeks. Phase 4 in Illinois allows bars and restaurants to remain open with limited capacity. Outdoor recreation is also allowed as well as retail.
“We get people from all over the world,” said Lori Deasel, the owner of Sixth and Vintage Boutique Marketplace in Metropolis. “They see the signs on the interstate that says Superman so they stop in and just on their way from St. Louis and so we just get people all the time.”
Deasel said the region moving toward phase 5 is vital for her business and others around it.
“We’re thrilled that the casino is opening back up, that brings people from all over,” she said. “So once that opens, you know people come, they like to spend a few nights, gamble a little bit and then they get to come shopping and eat at different restaurants.”
Southern Illinois has kept its positivity rate at or under 20%. It also hasn’t seen an overall increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days, officials said.
Dr. Jonathon Walters at Massac Memorial Hospital said things are looking bright.
“I think a lot of the gatherings that people may have had we’ve seen that spike again,” he said. “And now we’re actually back to a normal state and hopefully, as we get more people vaccinated we’ll even start to see lesser and lesser numbers as we approach into the warmer months.”
A reduction in hospital capacity or a significant outbreak in the region could set the region back, but Walter said they are going in the right direction.
“Letting up too early will cause another spike which may have to put more phase restrictions upon all of us,” Walters said.
To reach the last and final stage of re-opening — phase 5 — the region must have vaccines widely available, have effective treatment for COVID-19, or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period of time through herd immunity or other factors.
The hospital staff has already revived they’re vaccinations and are set to receive their second doses in the coming days. Walters said the hospital group is now working to set up a vaccine site for eligible people in Illinois.
