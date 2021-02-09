Scammers are using the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois’s name to trick people into clicking a potentially harmful internet link.
The Clerk’s Office has been alerted that individuals in this area and in other states have received emails informing them they had been summonsed for federal jury service. The email urges recipients to click a link.
Federal courts do not issue jury summons via email, officials said. Anyone receiving a legitimate jury summons will receive that information via the Postal Service. Do no click any link included in an email from an unknown sender.
Those receiving a scam jury summons email are encouraged to report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov.
If you are contacted by a scammer, remember:
• Authenticate an email or call by contacting the Clerk’s Office Help Desk message system at 866-867-3169. The office will verify that the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois is not requiring any action from you and that the scam call did not come from the court.
• Do not divulge personal information or financial information to unknown callers, including those who claim to work for a government agency.
• Jurors are never asked for credit card or banking information.
• A fine will never be imposed until after an individual has appeared in court and been given the opportunity to explain a failure to appear.
