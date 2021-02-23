In this Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 file photo, Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear speaks to the denomination's executive committee in Nashville, Tenn., after a newspaper investigation revealed hundreds of sexual abuse cases by Southern Baptist ministers and lay leaders over the past two decades. In his opening speech to the 2021 executive committee meeting, he said, “We should mourn when closet racists and neo-Confederates feel more at home in our churches than do many of our people of color.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)