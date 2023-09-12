“This is a day when all Americans from every walk of life unite in our resolve for justice and peace. America has stood down enemies before, and we will do so this time. None of us will ever forget this day. Yet, we go forward to defend freedom and all that is good and just in our world.”
Monday marked 22 years since Former President George W. Bush spoke those words to the nation, following the September 11, 2001 attacks. While much has changed in those years, the nation has not forgotten, and a group of students at South Marshall Middle School is ensuring their peers don’t forget anytime soon.
Led by teacher Andy Carr, the South Marshall Middle School Student Council put together a 9/11 Memorial Museum behind the stage curtain in the school gym. The idea arose after a different student group brought in an Anne Frank Museum last year. Carr said the 9/11 museum was born from the desire to make sure “we never forget.”
“I decided that 9/11 would be a good project because I can remember the day like it was yesterday, but none of the kids here were even alive at this time,” Carr said. “So, I wanted to do something to help them see what it was like that day and just all of our students see it and just bring more awareness.”
Carr presented the idea to the students and they took it from there. “I asked them if they’d want to do something like this, they said yes. They spent probably three weeks working on this,” Carr said. “It’s entirely student created. They made everything in here.”
Most middle school students are between the ages of 11 and 14, being born approximately 10 years after 9/11, truly making it history from an educational standpoint. To allow the students to connect with the project more, they collected stories from teachers and staff of the school and learned where they each were on that day. These stories were typed, printed, and displayed as part of the memorial.
“It’s important to do things like this to educate students and let them learn by doing and presenting this. Through that, we’re able to keep this memory alive, so they can go on and teach the next generation,” Carr said.
Between the boards of staff memories lies the biggest piece of the project, a pair of white butcher paper twin towers suspended from the ceiling. On these towers, the students wrote 3,000 patriotic words to mark the lives lost that day. The words are written in four different colors to mark the different locations: red for the North Tower, blue for the South Tower, orange for the Pentagon, and green for those on the planes.
The memorial is a short self-guided tour, with students posted at various locations to give more information. With soft lighting, quiet music, and a video of the day’s events playing off to the side, the students created a moving experience that holds a true reverence for the day that we as a nation vowed never to forget.
Students weren’t the only ones to tour the memorial on Monday. First responders and Benton city leaders also stopped by to see the students’ work.
