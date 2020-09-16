The city of Paducah’s bridge rehabilitation on South 24th Street is nearing completion, as a group of workers labored Tuesday to install asphalt for the project.
The new, small bridge, located between Seitz and Center streets, is wider and allows for sidewalk areas on both sides. It replaced an aging bridge over Cross Creek, which the city described as more than 50 years old. The bridge also sustained damage from flooding.
“We maintained what we refer to as the hydraulic opening,” City Engineer Rick Murphy told The Sun.
“That’s the area under the bridge, the cross sectional area under the bridge for the flow to pass through on that. We did not enlarge it. We did not diminish it. We maintained the same to (keep) continuity of this watershed.”
Murphy said traffic should be back on the bridge no later than Monday, if weather permits. The area has been closed to traffic since mid-June, according to the city.
The base asphalt, or lower asphalt layer, was being placed Tuesday, and Murphy anticipated the “surface” will be done today or Thursday.
“Once those items are complete, then the bridge can be reopened,” he said.
Murphy said approximately $300,000 is expected to be “sufficient” for the bridge project’s completion and, should there were any change orders, they would be “very minor.”
In May, the Paducah City Commission approved a $299,726.50 contract with Jim Smith Contracting LLC, of Grand Rivers, for the bridge project.
City documents reported it received $192,000 in FEMA funds to assist with the project and the state would provide $30,721. The remaining cost would be funded by the city and Municipal Aid Program funds from the state gas tax.
“It simply replaces a deteriorated bridge that was in much need of replacement,” Murphy said.
“However, the bridge has been enhanced, such that in the event that any roadway improvements or storm sewer improvements ... came to the area — (it’s) set up for pedestrian crossings across this bridge on the 24th Street.”
Meanwhile, the city commission introduced an ordinance at its Sept. 8 meeting that concerns the purchase of property at 2640 S. 24th St. for $8,000. The property is located in the floodplain and adjacent to the rehabilitated bridge.
The city plans to raze the structure and grade the land to improve the area’s “stormwater drainage, stormwater storage capability and management,” according to the city. The vote is set for Sept. 22.
